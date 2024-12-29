Denzel Washington, 70, in 7 epic throwback photos featuring his wife and family

It is always a special holiday season for Denzel Washington, but this one even more so.

Right between Christmas Day and New Years Eve, on December 28, the Hollywood legend rang in his milestone 70th trip around the sun.

It has been a big year for the actor, who spent much of it promoting Ridley Scott's Gladiator sequel, alongside co-stars Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal, Connie Nielsen, Joseph Quinn and Fred Hechinger, among others.

WATCH: Denzel Washington breaks down in tears as he is ordained in NYC church

He also most recently had another big reason to celebrate: just ahead of his milestone birthday, he was given a minister's license at a church ceremony in Harlem, at the Kelly Temple Church of God in Christ, where he was also baptized, a moment that brought him to tears.

Below, take a look back at some of the most epic photos of Denzel's career and family life.

1/ 7 © Getty Dr. Philip Chandler Denzel first came to prominence with the NBC medical drama series St. Elsewhere, which aired from 1982 to 1988.



2/ 7 © Getty Broadway roots The actor, pictured above with his Checkmates co-stars in 1988, prides himself in his Broadway roots, and will next star in a new production of Othello alongside Jake Gyllenhaal.



3/ 7 © Getty 40-year love story Very early into his career, he met his wife Pauletta Washington, to whom he has been married since 1983.



4/ 7 © Getty A star Celebrating his Oscar win for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for his performance as Trip in Glory.



5/ 7 © Getty Images Training Day He won another Oscar for playing a corrupt police officer in the 2001 thriller alongside Ethan Hawke.



6/ 7 © Getty Father-of-four Denzel and his wife Pauletta share kids John David, 40, Katia, 37, and twins Malcolm and Olivia, 33.

