Denzel Washington, 70, in 7 epic throwback photos featuring his wife and family
Denzel Washington, 70, in 7 epic throwback photos featuring his wife and family
© Kate Green

Denzel Washington, 70, in 7 epic throwback photos featuring his wife and family

See the Gladiator II actor's storied career in photos

Beatriz Colon
Beatriz Colon - New York
New York WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
It is always a special holiday season for Denzel Washington, but this one even more so.

Right between Christmas Day and New Years Eve, on December 28, the Hollywood legend rang in his milestone 70th trip around the sun.

It has been a big year for the actor, who spent much of it promoting Ridley Scott's Gladiator sequel, alongside co-stars Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal, Connie Nielsen, Joseph Quinn and Fred Hechinger, among others.

WATCH: Denzel Washington breaks down in tears as he is ordained in NYC church

He also most recently had another big reason to celebrate: just ahead of his milestone birthday, he was given a minister's license at a church ceremony in Harlem, at the Kelly Temple Church of God in Christ, where he was also baptized, a moment that brought him to tears.

Below, take a look back at some of the most epic photos of Denzel's career and family life.

1/7

Denzel Washington as Dr. Philip Chandler in ST. ELSEWHERE, " Tweety and Ralph" Episode 8 © Getty

Dr. Philip Chandler

Denzel first came to prominence with the NBC medical drama series St. Elsewhere, which aired from 1982 to 1988.

2/7

The stars of the new Broadway-bound comedy "Checkmates," are seen during an open rehearsal at the Henry Street Settlement. They are (L-R): Paul Winfield, Ruby Dee, Marsha Jackson, and Denzel Washington.© Getty

Broadway roots

The actor, pictured above with his Checkmates co-stars in 1988, prides himself in his Broadway roots, and will next star in a new production of Othello alongside Jake Gyllenhaal.

3/7

Denzel Washington and Pauletta Washington during Jewish National Funds Annual Tree of Life Awards at Sheraton Premiere Hotel in Los Angeles, California, United States, 1986© Getty

40-year love story

Very early into his career, he met his wife Pauletta Washington, to whom he has been married since 1983.

4/7

Denzel Washington at the Music Center in Los Angeles, California for the 62nd Annual Academy Awards, 1990© Getty

A star

Celebrating his Oscar win for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for his performance as Trip in Glory.

5/7

Denzel Washington walks away from Ethan Hawke in a scene from the film 'Training Day', 2001© Getty Images

Training Day

He won another Oscar for playing a corrupt police officer in the 2001 thriller alongside Ethan Hawke.

6/7

John David Washington, Katia Washington, Pauletta Washington, Malcolm Washington and Denzel Washington attend Netflix's special presentation of "The Piano Lesson" during the Toronto International Film Festival at Princess of Wales Theatre on September 10, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario© Getty

Father-of-four

Denzel and his wife Pauletta share kids John David, 40, Katia, 37, and twins Malcolm and Olivia, 33.

7/7

Denzel Washington and wife Pauletta Washington attend the Los Angeles premiere of "Gladiator II" at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California, November 18, 2024© Getty

41 years later

Denzel and his wife at the Gladiator II premiere earlier this year.

