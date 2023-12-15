Salma Hayek is so gorgeous in incredible form-fitting leather dress

Salma Hayek has been photographed at a star-studded event in Beverly Hills and the actress looked nothing short of sensational. The Black Mirror star, 57, co-hosted a luncheon with Twilight star Kristen Stewart honouring Penelope Cruz's starring role in Michael Mann's Ferrari at the Mandarin Oriental Residences in Beverly Hills.

The Grown Ups star looked fabulous in a figure-hugging leather dress with seams running down the sides and across the flowing skirt. The piece was a midi length and featured a subtle cowl neckline.

© Getty Penelope Cruz and Salma Hayek attended a celebratory luncheon honoring Penelope Cruz's starring role

The Frida actress paired the trendy winter piece with a pair of chocolate brown snakeskin heels with a peep-toe and skinny stiletto heel. Salma chose understated accessories which completed the look effortlessly. The star stacked two gold bangles and wore an elegant anklet which tied in nicely with her black textured bag with gold hardware.

© Getty Penelope and Salma celebrated in style

Salma's hair and makeup were similarly elegant and understated. She wore her hair in a straight mid-length style and her makeup look featured a peachy matte lip and a touch of mascara.

© Getty Salma paired the leather look with snakeskin heels

The event's honouree Penelope Cruz looked equally elegant. The 355 star wore a clean white coat dress in a tweed material with silver buttons done up over a white halterneck mini dress.

The actress amplified the royal-worthy Chanel tweed aesthetic with a matching bag in black with gold hardware. An usual touch that caught eyes was Penelope's sheer white stockings with horizontal stripes. She added a pair of white and black cap-toe block heels. To complete the look she stacked gold and silver rings and earrings and wore her brunette locks in a half-up style with classic curls in the length.

© Getty It was a star-studded event

Also at the event was the co-host Kristen Stewart. The Spencer actress, 33, also opted for a tweed aesthetic in the form of a blue, black, and red wide-leg jumpsuit with embroidered flowers over the torso and a scooped neckline. She added a smokey eye and wore her hair in a spiky updo.

© Getty Kristen Stewart and Alicia Silverstone attended

The Underwater star was seen next to Clueless star Alicia Silverstone who got Salma's leather memo. The actress wore a midi-length black leather skirt with a form-fitting fine knit top, sheer stockings, and pointed-toe strappy heels. Also in attendance were actresses Geena Davis, Maria Bello, and actor Vin Diesel.

Salma Hayek is no stranger to a glamorous look. The actress wowed at the 3rd Annual Academy Museum Gala at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles earlier this month. She was seen in a plunging mermaid-fit off-white satin gown with a train and a corset-style bodice.

© Getty Salma Hayek showed off her curves in a figure-hugging satin dress

The Magic Mike's Last Dance star added a white Alice band to her raven locks and carried a silver clutch.

She attended the Balenciaga Fall 24 Show in LA on 2 December. The actress was photographed alongside her husband François-Henri Pinault. Salma looked sensational in a slinky black midi-dress with three-quarter-length sleeves.

© Getty Salma Hayek Francois-Henri Pinault ahead of the Balenciaga Fall 24 Show

To accessorize the look Salma added a pair of pointed-toe bubblegum pink stilettos, a mini Balenciaga bag in the same hue, and a pair of square black sunglasses.