Princess Beatrice’s postpartum tumbling red hair is actually mermaid-worthy

Princess Beatrice looked incredible on Easter Sunday as she arrived at Windsor Castle, ahead of the service at St. George’s Chapel. The mother-of-two wore a racing green Beulah London dress, which boasted a flattering belted waist, puffed shoulders, and pearl-button detailing. The royal added a pair of satin, Mary Jane pumps by Emilia Wickstead and topped her crowning glory off with an elite headband.

Speaking of her mane of red hair, it looked so luscious, thick, and full. The royal, who is married to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, wore her hair sleek and straight - and it looked to be in incredible condition, with zero split ends and gloriously well-kept.

This could be due to a rush of postpartum hormones; Princess Eugenie's elder sister gave birth in January.

© Maureen McLean/Shutterstock Sarah Ferguson's daughter was all smiles ahead of the service

We spoke to Paul Windle, professional hairstylist and owner of Windle London, who revealed all about hair changes after giving birth, and how to overcome them.

© Samir Hussein/WireImage Princess Beatrice wore a dress by Beulah London

The talented professional said: "Often the body is at its absolute peak of condition and blooming approaching and during childbirth; wonderful hair is a byproduct.

LISTEN: to the latest episode of HELLO!'s Right Royal Podcast

"It’s great when this continues, however, there can be a post-partum 'pay back' where the body focuses on vital organs and nutrition production, often resulting in the hair's density and diameter decreasing.

© Max Mumby Princess Beatrice's hair looked so thick and full

"That being said, I am a massive believer in doing anything you can to boost circulation, which helps hair growth. Getting moving again can be key to boosting circulation, as well as saunas, which can help get circulation to your scalp. After all, your hair comes from your blood! When you wash your hair, give it a vigorous, strong scrub and massage, which will stimulate the follicles. The Windle Hair Density Treatment helps hair grow thicker from the scalp and took us two years to develop."

Where does Princess Beatrice get her hair cut?

It's not known where Beatrice goes to get her hair cut, but we are sure it will be somewhere in London or near her Cotswolds home.

Back in 2021, Beatrice and Eugenie's makeup artist for the late Queen Elizabeth's Jubilee weekend was Hannah Martin, and their hair was preened by Ben Cooke. We know this as the royal sisters posed for photos alongside Hannah and Ben (the man behind Victoria Beckham's famous 'Pob' haircut).