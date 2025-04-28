Princess Anne shows off close bond with former daughter-in-law Autumn Phillips 4 years after shock divorce - exclusive

Zara Tindall had family support on hand as she competed at the Cirencester Park horse trials on Sunday – including her former sister-in-law, Autumn Phillips.

The Canadian businesswoman, 46, separated from Zara's brother, Peter Phillips, in late 2019 after 12 years of marriage, finalising their divorce two years later.

Autumn has remained living in Gloucestershire so that she and Peter can co-parent their daughters, Savannah, 14, and Isla, 13.

The mother-of-two, dressed in a denim jacket and an orange patterned skirt, was seen cheering Zara on from the sidelines alongside her former mother-in-law, the Princess Royal.

Autumn looked effortlessly cool in denim and a printed skirt

"It was just nice and relaxed," royal photographer James Whatling tells HELLO!.

"Zara had a group of pals and grooms with her. Autumn was there, which was nice to see. She's obviously still part of the family and was chatting to Anne and everyone else.

"She's certainly not been ostracised in any way, and it was a nice little support team for Zara. They were all following her around to each section – dressage, showjumping etc."

Autumn was seen chatting with her former mother-in-law, Princess Anne

"They're a tight unit and they all know each other," James adds.

While Peter has been dating NHS nurse Harriet Sperling since last year, Autumn has since found love with property tycoon, Donal Mulryan.

Princess Anne's mystery injury

Princess Anne, 74, made an unexpected appearance at the event, having just returned from a two-day visit to Turkey with her husband, Sir Tim Laurence, where they attended commemorations for the 110th anniversary of the Gallipoli campaign.

Princess Anne sported a HMS Britannia cap

The King's sister also appears to have recovered from a painful injury after she was seen visibly hobbling and using an umbrella for support at the Easter Sunday church service.

"She had a shepherd's crook, as she often does at these things, but she was strolling around, no signs at all of any injury," James tells HELLO!. "She walked all the way out to the cross-country course and then all the way back."

Princess Anne watched her daughter Zara compete

Anne, who sported a checked jacket, a burgundy rollneck, cargo trousers and an HMS Britannia cap, also treated herself to a bit of retail therapy, with James revealing that "she disappeared into one of the shops and came out with a bag" during the outing.

Zara's athletic abilities

Zara has followed in her parents' sporty footsteps and is a well-accomplished equestrian, winning the Eventing World Championship in Aachen in 2006 and taking home a silver medal at the London 2012 Olympics.

She competed at Cirencester Park trials on her horses, Showtime and Class Affair.

Zara Tindall competed in the Cirencester Park Horse Trials on Sunday

"The Princess Royal obviously has a bit of a hand in these things because you can hear her and Zara discussing the horse and what needs to be done," James tells HELLO!.

"Zara was heard saying about her own horse, 'There's still plenty of work to do'. She had faults in the showjumping on both horses, but she was all smiles."

