Simone Biles has a lot to celebrate in her circle, including a special bit of news for one of her closest friends.

The Olympic gymnast, 28, took to social media to share some outtakes from a sweet baby shower for her close friend and DIY home and lifestyle influencer Kayla Simone.

Kayla and her husband Ira Brandon III are expecting their first child, and marked the upcoming arrival of "Baby B" with a sweet shower including Simone, her husband Jonathan Owens, and several other friends.

The athlete took to her social media page with some photos from the event, including one posing beside her own NFL player husband, 29, wearing a matching denim-on-denim ensemble consisting of a vest with short shorts and on her tiptoes, and another holding Kayla's growing bump.

"Congrats to my beautiful friends, baby b is already so loved!" she gushed. "We can't wait for his arrival! Love y'all so much, you're gonna be the best parents! I'm excited about this new chapter for y'all."

Kayla herself attested to their closeness by responding: "Love you guys SO much! Baby B is so lucky to have you guys as family," with other fans also replying: "Aww gender reveals are so fun congratulations to your friends," and: "Congratulations to your friends. But it's the last picture and you on your tippy toes that does it for me."

After wrapping up one of the most successful comebacks in Olympic history last year, winning four more medals at the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris after suffering from the "twisties" in Tokyo, Simone is taking a break from the sport to focus on life with her friends and family.

Although, she has indicated that she's open to starting a family with her husband soon, telling Hoda Kotb during an appearance on her podcast Making Space: "Yes, me and Jonathan always talk about kids."

© Getty Images Simone and Jonathan have been married since 2023

"He would have had them yesterday if we could have. Obviously we both have goals we want to achieve before we start a family, so yes that's definitely in our future."

Simone further clarified the same during an appearance on TODAY, saying that she and the Chicago Bears safety wanted to get to a certain point in their life first before expanding their family.

"We both have goals we'd like to achieve before starting a family," Simone explained, though she quipped once again that Jonathan "would have had [kids] yesterday if he could have."

The couple have been married since 2023, and Jonathan was by his wife's side at her triumphant Olympics. "He was so excited. He was more excited to pin trade," she shared during the same interview of his enthusiasm to carry on Olympic traditions. "Obviously, he loved going to see me compete … it meant the world to him."