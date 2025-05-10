Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Today's Savannah Guthrie has never-ending legs as she steps out in mini skirt and heels
Savannah Guthrie in the Today Show studios © Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty I

The NBC star has a fantastic sense of style

Hanna Fillingham
US Managing Editor
32 minutes ago
Savannah Guthrie seriously turned heads this week when she braved the rain in the most stylish outfit. 

The Today Show star looked fantastic as she stepped out in New York City on May 6 to co-host the NBC morning show alongside Craig Melvin

The pair were hosting outside on the plaza as they watched Kelly Clarkson perform on stage as part of the show's Citi Concert Series. 

Savannah Guthrie wearing heels and a mini skirt outside on the today plaza
Savannah Guthrie looked incredible in a mini skirt and heels as she braved the rain on the Today plaza

Savannah wore a black mini skirt teamed with a crisp white shirt and strappy heels, which was teamed with a long red coat. The mother-of-two completed her look with natural makeup, and wore her hair in a half-updo. 

Savannah loves to wear ultra-feminine ensembles, put together by the Today stylist. She's often seen in tailored looks, including figure-flattering dresses, a shirt teamed with pants or a skirt, or power suits. 

Savannah Guthrie walking outside © Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty I
Savannah has a fabulous sense of style

She's a huge fan of bows and often wears them in her hair. The Today star has been working on the long-running NBC show since 2011, starting off her career there as a Third Hour co-host. 

Savannah became a main co-anchor a year later, co-hosting alongside Matt Lauer and Al Roker. Since January 2025, she's been seated alongside Craig Melvin, who was promoted on the main show following Hoda Kotb's departure. 

Savannah Guthrie in the Today Show studios © Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty I
The Today Show star loves to wear feminine ensembles with a tailored edge

Savannah loves her job on Today, and often reports on global breaking news stories, both in the studio and on location. But while she's passionate about her job, she wasn't always going to be a journalist. 

The star had decided to attend law school after leaving behind a TV news job at the start of her career, and was set to get a clerkship with a federal judge after graduating. However, she had a last minute change of heart and turned it down, taking a leap of faith in the process. 

savannah guthrie with craig melvin in the today studios © Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images
Savannah with her Today co-star Craig Melvin

She opened up about the big decision she made during an interview with Today.com, explaining: "For me, key moments of taking big chances and essentially betting on myself paid off in a big way and you have to practice that. It never feels great in the moment, but if you've done it once and it turned out okay, it gives you the confidence to do it again and again and again." 

The author continued: "I really believe we will be called on over and over again in our lives to take a risk, a leap, whether it's our personal lives, risking vulnerability in a relationship, or whether it's a career move that has you pursuing a lifelong dream, not knowing if anything in that path is assured."

