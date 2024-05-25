Demi Moore, 61, looks ageless in semi-sheer plunging gown

Demi Moore has sported several incredible looks during the Cannes Film Festival, but her slinky silver gown has taken the top spot.

The Ghost actress, 61, looked a vision for the AmfAR Cinema Against Aids Gala in her second outfit of the night. The sparkly dress featured a floor-length cut, a deep plunging neckline, and mesh detailing, which Demi paired with silver platform heels.

As for her accessories, the star opted for diamond drop earrings and a matching pendant necklace, while her hair came down to her waist in her signature sleek straight style.

The mother-of-three took to Instagram to share a series of snapshots from the evening, with the caption: "Quick outfit change for the main event! Huge thank you to @dundasworld for the custom gown. And of course, thank you to @amfar. We sang and danced the night away – incorrect lyrics and all.

Demi looked just as stunning in her first gown of the night

Demi took the stage in the gorgeous gown as she introduced Cher at the Gala, calling the Believe singer, "one of the most talented, successful, and best-loved performers of all time."

Demi's silver gown was her second look of the night. The star walked the red carpet in a similar slinky style, this time wearing an ethereal white gown that featured a cowl neck and a thigh-split.

How Demi Moore Is Still Age-Defying In Her 60s

The G.I. Jane star wore the same jewellery to complete the look, while her hair was pushed back in a voluminous bun that highlighted her age-defying features.

Demi marked a special milestone at this year's Cannes as she brought her new movie The Substance to the Film Festival. The A-lister looked phenomenal for the premiere wearing a red corset sequin gown and statement earrings.

© Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock Demi posed with her co-stars at The Substance premiere

The Substance follows Demi's character Elisabeth Sparkle as an ageing actress who agrees to a treatment that turns her into Margaret Qualley and revitalises her career. However, time between the older and younger versions has to be split evenly - and things begin to go wrong when Margaret’s character takes more than her time limit.