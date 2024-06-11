Zara Tindall's smile transformation: before and after photos

Whether she's laughing animatedly at the races, smiling for photos with her husband Mike Tindall, or attending royal engagements, Zara Tindall can often be seen smiling widely, with her perfect teeth on show.

The 43-year-old has a beautifully white smile and while she has clearly been blessed with good genes to look so lovely, the mother of three has likely had some help in the dental department to maintains such flawless teeth.

Looking back, Zara hasn't always had such a straight smile – despite the fact that she wore braces as a teenager. We spoke to award-winning cosmetic dentist, Dr. Julia Coelho, of The Door W4, for her verdict on how Zara achieved such perfect teeth.

© Getty Zara's teeth look perfect now

Zara Tindall's teeth transformation

1. Braces

Though Zara wore braces as a teen, her teeth are straighter now than they were in early adulthood. "We can see that Zara has aligned her teeth using orthodontic appliances," confirmed Dr. Coelho.

Given that she was never seen with braces on her teeth since her youth, it's likely the royal used retainers to straighter her smile.

2. Composite bonding or veneers

Looking at Zara's evolving smile, it's easy to see that her lateral incisors are more in line now. "Zara has had her lateral incisors restored to improve the shape with either composite bonding or veneers," says Dr. Coelho.

© Getty Zara's teeth looked different in 2011

"Composite bonding is a dental procedure where a tooth-coloured resin material is applied and hardened with a special light to improve or restore a smile," she explains.

"This procedure is used to repair decayed, chipped, fractured or discoloured teeth. It can also be used to make teeth look longer, close spaces between teeth, or change the shape or colour of teeth."

© Getty Zara's teeth in 2005, before she had them straightened

"This is a popular choice and something Zara could have used to improve her smile," she adds.

3. Teeth whitening

Zara has always been blessed with pearly white teeth, so it's likely she takes good care of them and perhaps hasn't needed to book in for teeth whitening treatments.

© Getty Zara has had work done on her teeth

Composite bonding is matched to the shade of your teeth, and all of Zara's teeth look the same shade, creating a naturally flawless look.