Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Queen Camilla inadvertently reveals true colours during public engagement
Subscribe
Queen Camilla inadvertently reveals true colours during public engagement
Queen Camilla looking serious in a polka dot dress© POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Queen Camilla inadvertently reveals 'softer' personality during public engagement

The King's wife displayed her 'fun' side

Melanie Macleod
Deputy Beauty and Lifestyle Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

As one of our most senior royals, Queen Camilla is required to have a serious demeanour.

Alongside King Charles, the Queen tends to be stoic at public engagements – though King Charles is known to have a giggle with members of the public, Queen Camilla stays a little further removed.

However, during an event in London on Wednesday, Queen Camilla inadvertently displayed her true colours.

Attending the unveiling of the Foundation Stone for the new King Charles III Sacristy at Westminster Abbey, Queen Camilla's private personality emerged - through her outfit.

Queen Camilla smiling in a white outfit© Getty Images
Queen Camilla revealed a different side to herself

Queen Camilla's true colours

For the special evening, which fell within the UK's mini heatwave, Queen Camilla donned an unexpected dotty dress.

Queen Camilla arriving at Westminster Abbey in a polka dot dress© Getty Images

Camilla's dotty dress

Her Majesty's dress was a navy and white polka dot number, which fell just below the knee. The dress had a statement white collar and a beautiful pleated skirt, and it seems the pattern was a deliberate choice. 

Queen Camilla smiling happily holding paper flowers© Getty Images

Polka dots are a popular pattern choice among the royals, with Princess Kate frequently donning the fun print and Princess Beatrice a fan too – and it conveys a special message according to colour psychologist and director of design at Lick Colour, Tash Bradley.

Queen Camilla unveils the foundation stone for the King Charles III Sacristy at Westminster Abbey© Getty

"Someone who is wearing polka dots wants to portray a fun-ness, a playfulness. When you think of polka dots, you instantly soften," Tash begins.

"It's playful, it opens up conversation, it makes you give off a warm feel."

Commenting on the royal ladies' penchant for polka dots at public engagements, she continued: "That straight away just screams out fun. That you're there to have a bit of fun, you're not trying to take yourself too seriously, you're trying to be softer in your approach."

ueen Camilla visits a local school during day three of King Charles III and Queen Camilla's State visit to The Republic of Italy © Getty Images

Clearly a favourite of Queen Camilla, she also wore the dress in April during her and King Charles' trip to Italy.

Queen Camilla looking pensive in a smiling dress© POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The dotty dress was designed by Fiona Clare's bespoke label – the Queen’s go-to when it comes to event dressing, so it's no surprise it's a new staple in her wardrobe.

Making jokes

The laidback look was reflected in Queen Camilla's demeanour at the event, which saw her share a joke with gardening guru Alan Titchmarsh, who also attended the special occasion.

Queen Camilla meeting Alan Titchmarsh© Getty Images
The Queen was reunited with Alan Titchmarsh

The Queen joked about her last visit to the Sacristy site in October last year: "It was full of skeletons, it was quite spooky, wasn't it?" 

We look forward to seeing what Camilla wears during her next outing!

ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB

Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information.

Sign up to Royal Style and discover the latest royal fashion moments

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Fashion

See more

Read More