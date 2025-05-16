Queen Camilla inadvertently reveals 'softer' personality during public engagement

As one of our most senior royals, Queen Camilla is required to have a serious demeanour.

Alongside King Charles, the Queen tends to be stoic at public engagements – though King Charles is known to have a giggle with members of the public, Queen Camilla stays a little further removed.

However, during an event in London on Wednesday, Queen Camilla inadvertently displayed her true colours.

Attending the unveiling of the Foundation Stone for the new King Charles III Sacristy at Westminster Abbey, Queen Camilla's private personality emerged - through her outfit.

Queen Camilla's true colours

Queen Camilla's true colours

For the special evening, which fell within the UK's mini heatwave, Queen Camilla donned an unexpected dotty dress.

Her Majesty's dress was a navy and white polka dot number, which fell just below the knee. The dress had a statement white collar and a beautiful pleated skirt, and it seems the pattern was a deliberate choice.

Polka dots are a popular pattern choice among the royals, with Princess Kate frequently donning the fun print and Princess Beatrice a fan too – and it conveys a special message according to colour psychologist and director of design at Lick Colour, Tash Bradley.

© Getty "Someone who is wearing polka dots wants to portray a fun-ness, a playfulness. When you think of polka dots, you instantly soften," Tash begins. "It's playful, it opens up conversation, it makes you give off a warm feel." Commenting on the royal ladies' penchant for polka dots at public engagements, she continued: "That straight away just screams out fun. That you're there to have a bit of fun, you're not trying to take yourself too seriously, you're trying to be softer in your approach."

Clearly a favourite of Queen Camilla, she also wore the dress in April during her and King Charles' trip to Italy.

The dotty dress was designed by Fiona Clare's bespoke label – the Queen's go-to when it comes to event dressing, so it's no surprise it's a new staple in her wardrobe.

Making jokes

The laidback look was reflected in Queen Camilla's demeanour at the event, which saw her share a joke with gardening guru Alan Titchmarsh, who also attended the special occasion.

The Queen was reunited with Alan Titchmarsh

The Queen joked about her last visit to the Sacristy site in October last year: "It was full of skeletons, it was quite spooky, wasn't it?"

We look forward to seeing what Camilla wears during her next outing!