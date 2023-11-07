Willow Smith is covered in tattoos as she poses in tiny crop top in head-turning photo that sparks reaction

Willow Smith is having a fantastic few weeks, having not long celebrated her birthday, she's now promoting her new music.

The youngest child of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith took to Instagram at the start of November to share a beautiful new photo of herself alongside her latest song announcement.

In the picture, Willow displayed her vast tattoo collection, with beautiful artwork adorned across both her arms.

The 23-year-old wore a black crop top and pants, and styled her hair in long braids. Opting for the natural look, Willow kept her makeup to a minimum.

In the caption, she wrote: " SINGLE & MUSIC VIDEO! OUT NOW! What are some of your favorite lyrics?"

Fans were quick to comment on Willow's appearance, with one writing: "This pic is so beautiful," while another wrote: "You look great!" A third added: "You look so incredible."

Of course, many more comments focused on the new song, Alone. "This is such a good single," one wrote, while another branded it her "best song yet".

© Jerritt Clark Willow Smith is always experimenting with her style

Willow had been alluding to new music across her social media platforms at the end of October, and finally announced the news that fans had been waiting for just days before her 23rd birthday on October 31.

She made the announcement alongside a series of photos featuring her and singer-songwriter Eddie Benjamin, who has been working with her on the song. One of the pictures saw Willow and Eddie sunbathing outside on the grass, with the Whip My Hair hitmaker looking stylish in a black string bikini top and oversized shades.

© Getty Images The talented singer has released new music

In the caption, Willow paid tribute to Eddie, writing: "BIG GRATITUDE to @eddiebenjamin for putting up with my shenanigans while masterfully playing damn near every instrument in the studio as you can see we had way too much fun making this track & I can’t wait for you all to transcend this earthly plane while listening … I know we did. Nov 3."

Willow also shared footage of herself recording the new single in her home studio in Malibu over the past few weeks, telling fans that it was something to tie them over until the song's release date.

© Pratt Library / X Willow with her family supporting mom Jada Pinkett Smith on her Worthy book tour

The young star has not only been focusing on her music, but her family too. Her mom Jada Pinkett Smith has been making headlines of late following the release of her memoir, Worthy.

The book left fans open-mouthed as the star made some bombshell revelations about her family, most notably the fact that she and Will were no longer an item, having secretly parted ways in 2016, deciding that they were "going to live completely separate lives".

© Instagram The Whip My Hair hitmaker is incredibly close to her family

Having said that, Will and Jada are still incredibly close, and the actor has been very supportive of the Red Table Talks star following the release of her book, even attending book signing events with the rest of the family.

