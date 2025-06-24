Savannah Guthrie debuts brand new look on Today following Jenna Bush Hager's dramatic makeover

Savannah Guthrie switched up her appearance on Tuesday when she hosted Today with a new look.

The news anchor had a bright start to the day in a colorful Cara Cara dress, but it was her eyewear which truly stood out.

Savannah rocked a pair of gold-rimmed Aviator glasses by Bottega Veneta. The delicate frames were in stark contrast to the heavy, dark rims she usually favors.

She wore her locks loose around her shoulders and looked polished and professional in her summery ensemble.

Jenna's makeover

Her mini-makeover came days after Jenna Bush Hager changed her appearance when she got a dramatic makeover live on-air.

Jenna had her hair cut into a chic bob to fulfil a promise she made to The White Lotus star Leslie Bibb in March.

"When I was here back in March, Jenna vowed to get on board with the bob, and today is the day," Leslie said.

Hairstylist to the stars, Chris McMillan, was on hand to transform Jenna and viewers were instantly fans.

Savannah's surgery

Savannah previously underwent scary surgery on her eye after her son Charley accidentally hit her in the eye with a toy train.

She suffered a detached retina and several operations followed.

Savannah spoke to Dr. Oz about the surgery and her fears she would lose her vision.

"Over time, I started to wonder, well, what’s going on here? Is this really going to get better?" she told the TV doctor in 2020. "And, the very last day before I had the surgery, was probably my darkest moment. I’d been living with it, three weeks doing the show, not be able to see out of one eye. I could feel that that my vision just started to close in and it started to get black."

She added: "You can’t live with the retina detachment for three weeks, and not expect to start really losing your vision. I was scared. That was the first time I was really scared. I called the surgeon and I said, 'Now, I’m starting to lose my vision altogether.' He said, 'That’s why we’re operating tomorrow.'"

Fortunately, it all went to plan and Savannah's vision returned. "I'm so happy that I was able to do it. If my eyesight doesn't get any better than this, I'm so lucky I can see out of both eyes. I know I’m really lucky."

When she returned to Today, she quipped: "When I say 'Good to see you,' I really mean it."