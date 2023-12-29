Savannah Guthrie's throwback swimsuit selfie as she turns 52

Savannah Guthrie was celebrated by her co-stars and her family on December 27 when she rang in her 52nd birthday.

Today weatherman, Al Roker, was one of the first to send his best wishes via social media and picked a fun photo with Savannah to pay tribute.

The throwback image featured Savannah and Al soaking up a storm in a hot tub with Al opting for a bobble hat - due to the chilly weather - and the mom-of-two wearing a sleek, black and white polka dot swimsuit.

WATCH: Savannah Guthrie stuns fans in daring bodysuit for Halloween special on Today

The photo was from their assignment at the 2021 Tokyo Winter Olympics and brought back fond memories for Al. He captioned the post: "Happy Birthday to one of the sunniest, special folks around, my Savvie G, @savannahguthrie."

The birthday girl replied: "Favorite memory," before fans rushed in to comment on the photo and their friendship."Love you guys," added one, before another said: "This is just so sweet! Love it."

Like many of the Today hosts, Al and Savannah share a special bond both onscreen and off. On his 69th birthday earlier this year, she penned an equally gushing post for Al.

"Wishing happiest birthday to the life of the party, soul of TODAY, and dearest and most faithful friend @alroker. Swipe, also excellent dance partner."

Savannah with her family over Christmas

She posted photos of them enjoying a concert together and cutting some shapes on the dance floor too.

Savannah will also have been wished a happy birthday by her other colleagues, including her very good friend, Hoda Kotb.

The pair opened up to HELLO! about their relationship in an exclusive chat last year.Savannah said: "We feel grateful every single day.

© NBC Savannah is so grateful for her co-hosts

"I know we feel grateful for this partnership and getting to come and do a job that is literally fun and to get to do it with a good friend who you trust so much and to just hold hands and get to do this together every morning. I never get over that. I still can't believe it came true.

© NBC The Today team are close

Hoda added: "In life, I live by this mantra - 'It gets greater, later,' - and all the best things in my life have happened since I turned 50. I am working with Savannah which is a job that you can only dream of having. I have two children that were even so far out of my dreams so I'm thankful for the fact that magic still happens later in life. It really does get greater later. It gets better and I'm grateful for that."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletterand get them delivered straight to your inbox.