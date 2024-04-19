Al Roker's wife Deborah Roberts turns heads in hot pink pants as she steps out to support Savannah Guthrie

20/20 host Deborah Roberts has a fabulous fashion sense, and certainly showcased her eye for style this week during a very special event close to her heart.

Al Roker's wife organized a luncheon with none other than Savannah Guthrie, her husband's Today Show co-star.

The pair were pictured out in New York City, with Deborah looking super chic in a pair of hot pink pants, teamed with a white top and patterned cardigan.

Savannah, meanwhile, opted for a figure-flattering pink lace dress. The pair were joined by a number of guests, including Today's Sheinelle Jones, at the luncheon, which was held at St James Church in Manhattan.

Savannah was beyond thrilled that Deborah had gone to so much trouble to make the event happen, which coincided with her recently published book, Mostly What God Does.

Deborah Roberts stunned in hot pink pants at a special luncheon with Savannah Guthrie

She posted pictures from the afternoon on social media, alongside the following caption: "Thank you for a beautiful luncheon together at St James and the beautiful soul who made it happen @debrobertsabc."

Deborah and Savannah have a close friendship and the former was at the latter's recent book launch party in February, which was held a day after the release of her latest book, Mostly What God Does.

The luncheon was also attended by Today's Sheinelle Jones

Other well-known guests included Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager. HELLO! were also in attendance, and chatted to Savannah at her event, who admitted that the book's success so early on in its shelf life is a huge blessing, especially as it was such a "vulnerable" thing to work on.

"I mean, it touches my heart especially because this is such a personal and vulnerable thing to do. So the fact that people are responding so kindly is just, it's touching and also a relief and really moves me."

The book had been likened by both Savannah and her co-star Hoda - also at the event - to a "warm bug". "What makes me the happiest is that I've had people now from all walks of life, all different faiths, no faith at all say they've read it and found something in it that resonates with them," she said.

© Getty Images Savannah Guthrie at her recent book launch

"And I do think that these are really universally appealing themes and I'm just hopeful that it feels like a warm hug because that's what I hope to do."

Savannah also told HELLO! that her book - which is dedicated to her two children - is a lot about what she has learnt when things aren't quite so perfect in her life. "I knew I was writing something that I wanted my kids to know, mostly what I had learned over all these years, not from living a perfect life, but the opposite.

"Not because things always went well for me. Because that's when you learn about faith and where you know it really comes to rescue you. So I'm hoping that no matter what, they'll have something and they'll understand what I've learned in life about the God that really loves them."

