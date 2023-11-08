Savannah Guthrie showcases toned legs in tiny skirt and thigh-high boots as she braves the cold in NYC

Savannah Guthrie turned heads on Tuesday morning as she stepped out in New York City dressed in a stylish new look.

The Today Show star opted for a checked skirt which was cut just above the knee, and teamed with a pair of thigh-high boots.

The 51-year-old looked fabulous in the ensemble, even braving the cold with no tights! Savannah completed the outfit with a simple black long-sleeved top and an assortment of necklaces.

It had been a celebratory day on the Today Show - in fact few days - and Savannah was there to cheer her deserving co-stars on.

On Tuesday, she posted a special shoutout to Jenna Bush Hager and her twin sister Barbara, following the release of their latest children's book, Love Comes First.

Savannah Guthrie looked incredibly stylish in a skirt and thigh-high boots

Taking to Instagram, the mother-of-two shared a picture of the sisters in the Today Show studios, alongside the caption: "So proud!" On Monday, meanwhile, she cheered on co-star Sheinelle Jones, who completed the New York Marathon on Sunday November 5 - her first ever.

Savannah had been in the crowds with Hoda Kotb and Dylan Dreyer to cheer the mother-of-three on, and shared several supportive messages dedicated to Sheinelle on social media too, including one which featured a photo of the star looking overwhelmed after completing the run.

© Getty Images Savannah Guthrie has a fabulous sense of style

"Darn right I’m crying and so are you - @sheinelle_o inspires," she wrote. It's been an eventful year for Savannah, who recently moved into a new family home with her husband Michael Feldman and their children Vale and Charles.

And while the NBC star has lived in her new home since June, she's still waiting to sell her TriBeCa apartment. The couple have had their property on sale since January, having first purchased it in 2017.

© NBC Savannah Guthrie in the Today studios

Per People, property records reveal that the TV journalist and her husband have slashed the price by half a million dollars, having re-listed it at $6.6 million down from $7.1 million.

The home is listed by Cortnee Glasser of Sotheby's International Realty, and the listing claims a purchase would be a "rare opportunity to own a spectacular, turn-key, one-of-a-kind home in Tribeca," renovated by designer Monique Gibson.

© NBC Savannah Guthrie recently transformed into Taylor Swift

The apartment listing also reveals: "The elevator opens directly into a gracious foyer which leads to a great room with nearly 50 feet of linear frontage. The space, renovated to perfection and with wall-to-wall south-facing windows, is ideal for entertaining with three separate living areas."

As well as their property in New York City, Savannah's family also own a beautiful home in Upstate New York, where they spend a lot of their weekends and holidays.

