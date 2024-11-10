Charlize Theron stuns in plunging gown for special night out

Charlize Theron knows how to switch it up and amp up the glam.

Though the Mad Max: Fury Road actress admittedly might prefer to spend her nights in sweatpants, she ditched them with good reason over the weekend as she attended the Baby2Baby gala in Los Angeles.

The annual star-studded event is a fundraising opportunity for the nonprofit, which provides children living in poverty across the country with basic necessities, and was also attended by the likes of Jessica Alba, a longtime ambassador of Baby2Baby, Sofia Richie and her husband Elliott Grainge, Vanessa Bryant, Kelly Rowland, Miranda Kerr and Heidi Klum, among others.

In The Style Of: Charlize Theron

For her night out, Charlize opted for a stunning Schiaparelli look, a draped, plunging white gown with a denim corset.

She took to Instagram following the event to share photos of her look, which she paired with oversized gold earrings, leaving her signature platinum blonde hair loose, styled into a sleek side part.

"Finally out of my sweats. Thanks @schiaparelli and @danielroseberry," she wrote in her caption next to a black heart emoji, and fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post to gush over her look.

"Oh my. Wow wow. Stunning," one wrote, as others followed suit with: "OMG! I am dying. The pictures are sooo great. I don't have to tell you that you look truly beautiful!" and: "Gorgeous babe!" as well as: "Absolutely amazing."

© Getty Charlize stunned in Schiaparelli

Charlize has long been involved in various philanthropic efforts, including through her own Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project, which she founded in 2007, and which partners with varying community organizations to support African youth.

© Getty The actress spoke during the event

Speaking with People at at Town & Country's 10th Annual Philanthropy Summit last year, she opened up about how the strength of the African youth that she works with inspires her through challenging moments.

© Getty She opted for glowing, simple make-up

"When it gets hard, you have to just remember that you can survive this because some of these young people have survived so much… That's the thing that drives me when it gets really dark and I just go, 'Why are we doing this? Does this really matter?'" she said.

© Instagram Charlize with her two daughters

She continued: "You just think to yourself, if they can have that fire in their belly living in these circumstances, then God damn it, we should have a tenth of that," and maintained: "It makes you realize that happiness and enjoying this precious life that we have takes very little."

Charlize adopted both of her daughters from her native South Africa, first Jackson, 11, and then August, nine.