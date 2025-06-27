Sarah Michelle Gellar looks like a Bond girl in recycled swimsuit during Italian vacation

Sarah Michelle Gellar has still got it! The 48-year-old delighted fans with insight into her latest vacation — and it looked utterly dreamy.

Sarah shared snapshots on Instagram in which she modelled a series of swimwear as she soaked up the sun, swam in the ocean and jumped off a yacht.

One standout image made her look like a Bond Girl in a belted, yellow swimsuit that wouldn't have been out of place on Halle Berry. She's worn it before and appears to be one of her favorites.

Sarah is vacationing in Sardinia and looks to be having a wonderful time.

It's not clear if she's with her family, including husband Freddie Prince Jr. and their two children, or if she's having a girls only getaway.

Her workouts

Sarah maintains her fit physique with challenging workouts.

"I’ve added lifting into my life. That’s something I’ve always avoided, especially as an actor," she told Parade. "You play these characters and you can’t be shredded, and you have to look a certain way. As you get older, you realize, as a female, you have to focus on bone density. I work with a trainer once or twice a week for real strength training, and I also love Pilates."

Daily diet

In addition, she eats a healthy diet.

"I always make sure to eat a balanced meal," she told the outlet. "You need your protein, your carbohydrates. You need to figure out what gives you energy and what works for you.

"I always make sure to look at food holistically. It’s not just about the food I ate today, but the food I ate this week or this month. Because as you get older, you realize it’s about the whole picture."

© Instagram Sarah works hard to stay in shape

Sarah has some sneaky ways she manages to add protein to her food which she shared with blog MyFitnessPal.

"I add Greek yogurt or cottage cheese to smoothies—it makes them creamy and gives a serious protein boost," she said. "I’ll snack on roasted chickpeas or turkey roll-ups instead of chips."

She continued: "I swapped my cereal for high-protein oats or eggs in the morning and I love adding hemp seeds to whatever I can—yogurt, pancakes, you name it."

Meal plans

As for what her daily meal plan looks like, Michelle broke it down.

"Breakfast is usually overnight oats with almond milk, chia seeds, blueberries, and almonds—something I prep the night before and grab on the go.

"For lunch, I love bringing something from home—like a salad, wrap, or my go-to Buddha bowl with brown rice, edamame, snap peas, chicken breast, and a soy-vinegar dressing. It holds up well if I don’t get to eat it right away.

"Dinner? Freddie’s the real cook in our house, so I’m always happy to steal his leftovers to reheat on set."