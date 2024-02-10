Sarah Michelle Gellar wows in a gold cut-out gown in Vegas as she teases vow renewal with Freddie Prinze Jr.

Sarah Michelle Gellar is having a lot of fun this weekend. She has joined a group of friends for a big night out in Vegas to watch Bruno Mars as a VIP guest.

Taking to Instagram, the 46-year-old actress showed off her incredible dress for the night - a gold Oscar de la Renta cut-out gown, which she teamed with statement earrings by jewelry designer Melinda Maria and a black Fendi clutch bag.

© Instagram Sarah Michelle Gellar dazzles in gold floor-length gown

It would appear that Sarah Michelle Gellar went to Las Vegas without her husband, Freddie Prinze Jr. but fear not, she posted a photo on Instagram Stories, tagging her hubby in, proposing a vow renewal at the pop-up Cheetos Chapel.

Now that we'd love to see. Sarah and Freddie, if you're reading this - we'd love to have the exclusive photos on HELLO!

© Instagram Sarah Michelle Gellar directed a question to her famous husband about a vow renewal in Vegas

Sarah and Freddie are one of the strongest couples in Hollywood, and even though she doesn't know the secret to a successful marriage, she does have an important tip. In an interview with PopSugar, she said: "If I really had the secret sauce, I would retire on my island for selling it. Ultimately, it's just remembering to put the work in. That relationships, whether they're marital or friendships — you have to put work into it. They're not just a given. And you have to be always willing to devote that time and that attention."

The pair first met on the set of their 1997 horror movie I Know What You Did Last Summer, and began dating three years later. Their wedding took place in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico in 2002. Could the next one be surrounded by Cheetos in Vegas? We'll buy a hat now!

Since then, they’ve had two children – Charlotte and Rocky – and keep relatively busy with their individual projects.