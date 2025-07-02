I sat in the royal box at Wimbledon with David Beckham - this is what it was like

Wimbledon 2025 is finally here, and we are loving all the coverage so far. There's just something special about the event that symbolises the summer, and we are totally here for it.

It's a well-known fact that the best seats in the house are on Centre Court, in the Royal Box. The central spot has the best views of the whole stadium, and offers an elite field of vision.

Fashion influencer and journalist Joanne Hegarty went to day one of the sporting festivities and sat in the Royal Box. Looking dreamy in a striking white strapless ensemble, The Chic List columnist was a stylish vision wearing her tailored look as she braved the heatwave.

Joanne wore a top by Victoria Beckham, and a stunning white skirt by Toteme

"It was a lovely, fun day with amazing tennis," Joanne exclusively told HELLO!. "It was very hot, but we were given lots of water and trilby hats when the sun was blazing down."

Speaking about the exquisite level of service she received, the fashionista added: "Everyone there was looked after very well by the committee. And for me, it was exciting to watch the opening tournament game with celebrities like David Beckham and Eddie Redmayne."

© Getty Images Eddie Redmayne arrives in the Royal Box

Alongside the world's most famous footballer and the prolific Hollywood actor was Mollie King from The Saturdays, and her husband, Stuart Board.

© WireImage Mollie King was also in the box with her husband

In the Royal Box, there are some strict rules that patrons must adhere to. Gentlemen are required to wear a suit or a jacket and tie, while ladies are asked not to wear hats to avoid obscuring the vision of those seated behind them. Reflecting on her outfit choice, Joanne gave us all a lesson on dressing for the classy event.

Joanne had a lovely chat with Sir David Beckham

"I wanted to wear something smart and dressy," she explained, "something in crisp white was a forefront Wimbledon option. I wore a skirt by Toteme and ironically, my top is Victoria Beckham, which I passed onto David when I spoke to him!"

© Getty Images Sir David Beckham is seen in the Royal Box with his mother, Sandra Beckham

David, who turned 50 earlier this year, looked as suave and dapper as ever in his debonair suit. The recently knighted sportsman was a pleasure to speak to. "He was very chatty and friendly," Joanne added, " and brought his mum as a plus one."

Royal box facts

The coveted spot on Centre Court houses just 74 spots, and guests are invited by the Chairman of the All England Club.

© Getty Princess Kate frequently sits in the Royal Box

The royals, including the Princess of Wales, who is the patron of the AELTC, are usually given front row seats to the action. The seats are slightly different too; guests get to watch matches on dark green Lloyd Loom wicker chairs, which are different from the other seats that paying guests sit on.