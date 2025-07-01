Lauren Silverman's 'cool' biscuit linen co-ord is her secret to Wimbledon 2025 dressing

Wimbledon may be a tennis tournament, but it's also one of the biggest fashion events in the British calendar, with all kinds of celebrities turning out their finest outfits for a day on the courtside.

Lauren Silverman, the fiancée of Simon Cowell with whom she shares son Eric, looked absolutely radiant at the event, making her return to the HELLO! x Emirates Power Duo Luncheon on Day Two of the Championships, after having a brilliant time last year.

The socialite, who loves being at Wimbledon, stunned in a biscuit beige linen co-ord including wide-leg trousers to keep cool in the blazing heat and a matching loose waistcoat.

© Hoda Davaine/Emirates Lauren Silverman looked glamorous in her beige co-ord at Wimbledon

She accessorised with layered necklaces and a tan cross-body bag that perfectly tied in with her mule heels.

We also spoke to Lauren at the HELLO! X Emirates Power Duo Luncheon at Wimbledon, where she explained her outfit choice. "I chose this Ralph Lauren co-ord and opted for linen to keep cool in the heat," she revealed.

© Emirates Emma Thynn and Kelly Hoppen were also at the HELLO! x Emirates Power Duo Luncheon

The 47-year-old also added that she "missed Emma Raducanu yesterday but is so excited to see the action today".

Lauren Silverman's Wimbledon style

The mother-of-two also made an appearance at Wimbledon last year, in an incredible bridal white midi dress from Parisian fashion house Alaia.

© Photo by Hoda Davaine Lauren Silverman looked lovely in an Alaia dress in 2024

She accessorised with a gorgeous black belt that defined her waist, and a pair of heels that perfectly matched it.

Speaking exclusively to HELLO! at the time, Lauren revealed: "It's kind of hard to know how to dress when the weather is cold and rainy and it's supposed to be summer, but I'm wearing an Alaia dress, an Alaia bag and Manolo Blahnik shoes."

© Photo by Hoda Davaine The socialite proved she always knows how to dress for the tennis championships at the Emirates x HELLO! All Love Luncheon last year

Azzedine Alaia, the French-Tunisian designer behind his namesake brand, was famous for his silhouette-skimming designs and work with supermodel Naomi Campbell, making Lauren's outfit quite the prestige pick.

Lauren and Simon's engagement

The pair have been engaged for four years now. Lauren exclusively told HELLO! more about the couple's routine at home.

© Getty Simon Cowell and Lauren Silverman have been engaged for four years and share one son, Eric

She said: He would stay up until crazy hours and sometimes wake up at two o'clock in the afternoon. But obviously I'm a mum and life doesn't work that way.

"I always try to help him find that balance, because he's a workaholic. He loves his work, which is fantastic. But he sometimes needs me and Eric to push him to do more normal things and get up at a reasonable hour."

Lauren concluded: "And I guess in that sense, we've helped him – and he's definitely got a lot better since we first met, that's for sure."