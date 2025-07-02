Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Heatwave clothes fashion experts swear by when it’s above 30°C
Subscribe
Heatwave clothes fashion experts swear by when it’s above 30°C
How to dress for a heatwave© Getty Images

Heatwave clothes fashion experts swear by when it’s above 30°C

What clothing materials should you be wearing when the weather gets hot?

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Read our full commerce guidelines here.

Laura Sutcliffe
Fashion and Beauty News Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

The heatwave of summer 2025 is well underway! Although we love the warmer weather, the sunshine, and the lunch alfresco, there is nothing worse than selecting what clothes to wear each day.

Why? Because certain fabrics really cling to the body, making you feel majorly uncomfortable in the sweltering heat. So not chic.

We decided to speak to some industry insiders whose clothing brands only source materials that keep you cool when it heats up.

Cotton

Independent UK brand Spirit and Grace is known for their stunning handmade pieces. "I like to source 100 per cent cotton for my summer dresses as it’s not only a natural fibre but one of the most breathable fabrics to wear in a heatwave," designer Emily Holmes Naden reveals to HELLO!. 

Spirit & Grace dress
Sprit & Grace make incredible cotton summer dresses

She added: "Cotton is lightweight, soft on the skin, and allows the air to circulate, which helps to keep you cool and comfortable on super hot days."

Linen

Linen is one of the most reached-for fabrics when the temperature rises, and it's easy to see why. 

View post on Instagram
 

From trousers to shirts and dresses, linen has a huge surge from shoppers when the weather turns. Fashion label Freya Lillie, a top sustainable British brand with a cult celebrity following, has an entire range made from incredible quality linen. "100 per cent linen is so much cooler on the body, not to mention more comfortable in the heat because it’s like magic," founder Michelle told HELLO!. 

Freya Lillie
Freya Lillie's items are made from high quality linen

The CEO, whose slow fashion designs are super popular with followers, added: "Linen removes moisture from the skin as soon as it appears and is super breathable, which just lets the air circulate that little bit better."

 Tencel

Sleeping in a heatwave is one of the most difficult tasks, and stretchy PJs just don't cut it. 

Stripe & Stare Pjs
Stripe & Stare Pjs are made from Tence

Stripe & Stare are renowned for their incredible underwear and sleepwear, and Tencel is a dominating material the brand uses. "We use Lenzing Tencel throughout our range, which is sustainably sourced wood pulp. Tencel is naturally super soft and hydrophilic, meaning it loves water and absorbs moisture efficiently," says Katie Lopes, Co-Founder of S&S. "Tencel keeps you dryer and fresher even during the hottest nights. The right PJs can make or break your night’s sleep."

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics
More Fashion
See more
Read More