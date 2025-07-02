Heatwave clothes fashion experts swear by when it’s above 30°C

The heatwave of summer 2025 is well underway! Although we love the warmer weather, the sunshine, and the lunch alfresco, there is nothing worse than selecting what clothes to wear each day.

Why? Because certain fabrics really cling to the body, making you feel majorly uncomfortable in the sweltering heat. So not chic.

We decided to speak to some industry insiders whose clothing brands only source materials that keep you cool when it heats up.

Cotton

Independent UK brand Spirit and Grace is known for their stunning handmade pieces. "I like to source 100 per cent cotton for my summer dresses as it’s not only a natural fibre but one of the most breathable fabrics to wear in a heatwave," designer Emily Holmes Naden reveals to HELLO!.

Sprit & Grace make incredible cotton summer dresses

She added: "Cotton is lightweight, soft on the skin, and allows the air to circulate, which helps to keep you cool and comfortable on super hot days."

Linen

Linen is one of the most reached-for fabrics when the temperature rises, and it's easy to see why.

From trousers to shirts and dresses, linen has a huge surge from shoppers when the weather turns. Fashion label Freya Lillie, a top sustainable British brand with a cult celebrity following, has an entire range made from incredible quality linen. "100 per cent linen is so much cooler on the body, not to mention more comfortable in the heat because it’s like magic," founder Michelle told HELLO!.

Freya Lillie's items are made from high quality linen

The CEO, whose slow fashion designs are super popular with followers, added: "Linen removes moisture from the skin as soon as it appears and is super breathable, which just lets the air circulate that little bit better."

Tencel

Sleeping in a heatwave is one of the most difficult tasks, and stretchy PJs just don't cut it.

Stripe & Stare Pjs are made from Tence

Stripe & Stare are renowned for their incredible underwear and sleepwear, and Tencel is a dominating material the brand uses. "We use Lenzing Tencel throughout our range, which is sustainably sourced wood pulp. Tencel is naturally super soft and hydrophilic, meaning it loves water and absorbs moisture efficiently," says Katie Lopes, Co-Founder of S&S. "Tencel keeps you dryer and fresher even during the hottest nights. The right PJs can make or break your night’s sleep."