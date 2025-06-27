4th of July outfit ideas if you're in your 40s, 50s and beyond

As a woman and shopping editor over 50, I know how difficult it is to embrace trends and find your style as fashion evolves and you do, too!

So as the 4th of July approaches I thought I’d help with some celebrity style inspiration for the most fun day of summer, where Independence Day get togethers mean you’ll need a laid-back but on-trend look whether you’re attending a backyard BBQ, hanging out by the pool or joining crowds for a fireworks display.

I’m not one to take patriotic style too literally so you won’t find flag-themed outfits (although you can find plenty on Amazon), and the edit also goes beyond jeans and a tee. These are all about elevated, wearable looks inspired by ageless celebrities in their 40s and beyond, like Demi Moore, Julia Roberts, Kerri Washington and Salma Hayek.

4th of July outfit ideas for women 40, 50 and beyond I found chic, comfortable and flattering outfits to shop for the 4th of July, focusing on women over 40

Celebrity inspiration: Kerri Washington, Salma Hayek, Reese Witherspoon, Angela Bassett, Julia Roberts, Meryl Streep and more

Trends include gingham, stripes and two-piece sets, with pieces from summer dresses to swimsuits

© @jlynnstyle18 Angela Bassett, 66, a star in stripes

I’m all about chic, comfortable, and patriotic outfits perfect for the 4th of July, and all summer.

How I chose the best 4th of July looks for 40 & 50+ women

Celeb inspo: I checked out the wardrobes of some of my fave stylish celebrities for inspiration, ranging from stars in their 40s to 70s.

I consider everything in this edit to be pretty timeless, but I've made sure to include looks that are also trending for summer 2025, like gingham and 2-piece sets. Flattering: To me, there's no such thing as "age appropriate" - I love to wear what I feel good wearing no matter what the style. So I've focused on looks that suit all body types including plus size options.

To me, there's no such thing as "age appropriate" - I love to wear what I feel good wearing no matter what the style. So I've focused on looks that suit all body types including plus size options. Trusted brands: I looked to some of my own go-to brands and retailers to select these pieces, from Anthropologie and Nordstrom to Amazon.

What to wear for the 4th of July

1. Stripes

Meryl Streep, 76, chose this chic striped shirt in Cannes

Whether a shirt dress, button down or tee, stripes are the easiest way to get into the spirit for July 4. They're classic, versatile, and instantly patriotic - plus you can dress them up and down. For an easy 4th of July look, team a striped top or blouse with jeans - either blue denim or white - and red ballet flats.

Polo Ralph Lauren Women's Relaxed-Fit Striped Cotton Shirt © Macy's $148 at Macy's



Tory Burch Pleated Collar Golf Dress © Tory Burch $248 at Tory Burch

2. Gingham check

© Getty Images Kerri Washington, 48, is picture perfect in summer gingham

I'm a perennial fan of gingham - it's so charming and summery - so I am thrilled that it's trending and so easy to find at any price point, whether in blouses, shorts or dresses... or even accessories! This is a print that is easy to wear and evokes a classic all-American feel.

Anthropologie Exquise The Tobie Shirt Dress © Anthropologie $198 at Anthropologie



Kate Spade Picnic Woven Ruffle Midi Dress © Kate Spade $111.20 (SAVE 70%) at Kate Spade Surprise



Ganni Red Crinkled Check Taffeta Blouse © Ganni $345 at Ganni

$345 at Shopbop

Hill House Home The Ellie Maxi Nap Dress © Hill House Home $228 at Hill House Home



3. Swimwear

© Instagram / Salma Hayek Salma Hayek, 58, loves a great one piece swimsuit

Swimwear is essential for pool parties or beach days but when it comes to being in your 40s, 50s and beyond swimwear can be a challenge - and as a curvy woman I want something that has good coverage and support but is still stylish and, dare I say it, sexy! My swimwear wardrobe includes high waisted bikinis and tankinis as well as trusty one-piece styles. For the 4th of July, a great print or sold red, white or blue is the way to go.

Boden Santorini Halterneck Swimsuit © Boden $66 (WAS $110) at Boden





Andie Swim The Fiji One Piece in Americana Stripe © Andie Swim $128 at Andie Swim



4. Red, white and blue - but make it fashion

© Getty Images Demi Moore, 62, rocks red white and blue in style

As used in fashion retail, Americana is a print that exudes nostalgia and the colors of the American flag. It's a great way to wear red white and blue in an elevated way without being literal with pieces emblazoned with the Stars and Stripes. So sophisticated and fun while still staying on theme.

Draper James Hollie Midi Dress in Floating Floral © Draper James $188 at Draper James



Free People We The Free Valley Double Cloth Striped Shirt © Free People $128 at Free People



Tuckernuck Americana Stripe Mini Callie Dress © Tuckernut $268 at Tuckernut

5. Shorts

And Just Like That's Nicole Ari Parker, 54, wore a head-to-toe white outfit featuring bermuda shorts

With so many pretty sun dresses and skirts out there right now, shorts might not be the first thing that come to mind but as our roundup of shorts for 50+ women proves, they're so comfortable and practical in the warm weather. But while I still wear cut offs, you can find more modern cuts, fabrics and style these days, from tailored bermudas to high waisted denim, that will fit right into your wardrobe.

French Connection Birdie High-Rise Bermuda Shorts © Macy's $98 at Macy’s



J Crew Heritage Chino Short $39.50 (SAVE 34%) at JCrew

6. 2-piece sets

© Instagram / @traceeellisross Tracee Ellis Ross, 52, opted for an amazing blue and white print 2-piece set

I love a 2-piece set, especially for traveling - they're cohesive, easy to pack, and easy to pair with other pieces so you can put together tons of foolproof looks. I looked for co-ords that are polished but comfortable, with relaxed silhouettes and breathable fabrics.