Anne Hathaway is sensational in totally unexpected corset and diamanté cargos

Anne Hathaway made a starry appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday and she looked incredible.

The Idea of You star, 41, wowed in a totally unexpected black corset top with diamantés around the cups and along the boning of the cropped number.

© Getty Anne wowed in a corset and cargos combo

Accentuating her waistline were her off-brand cargo-style wide-leg pants from Des_Phemmes with gems stuck down the leg. Adding to the edgy aesthetic was the chunky silver chain necklace she wore that was covered in diamonds.

© Getty Anne Hathaway looked sensational

The She Came to Me actress also wore strappy black heels and styled her dark brunette locks in a ponytail and rocked full bangs. Anne wore a second evening look on Monday, a red strapless gown with a high thigh-split to the glamorous premiere of The Idea of You at the Lincoln Center in New York City.

© Getty Anne Hathaway teamed her edgy look with a statement chain

The Princess Diaries star teamed the structured gown with a pair of ruby red suede heels and statement drop earrings.

© Getty Anne Hathaway stunned in red gown

The red carpet appearance followed Anne's two street-style looks - only The Devil Wears Prada star could rock four amazing looks in one day! The Eileen actress looked like a 60s bride in a white mini shift dress, white stockings, and white heels.

© Getty Anne Hathaway looked like a vintage bride

The star of The Witches rounded off the look with a coordinating cropped jacket with gold statement buttons, a white leather bag, and oversized black sunnies.

Anne was also seen on Monday out in New York wearing a sheer cornflower blue midi dress with ruffle detailing around the hem. The mother-of-two finished off her look with denim stilettos with the iconic Christian Louboutin red sole and those same square sunglasses.

© Getty Anne Hathaway stunned in cornflower blue dress

The The Last Thing He Wanted actress proved she can wear it all when she rocked an unexpected leather ensemble.

Anne appeared at The Idea Of You screening and conversation at 92NY in New York wearing a black leather waistcoat, pants, and blazer combo teamed with a white shirt and black tie.

© Getty Anne Hathaway wore a triple leather look

The look contrasted with the fun and feminine white feathered crop top with flared two-tone jeans and sparkly heels she debuted at The Idea Of You world premiere after-party during SXSW at The Paramount Theater in Austin, Texas.

In a recent interview with The Times, Anne opened up about entering her forties. Speaking candidly about her sobriety and marking over five years without alcohol, she remarked: "Forty feels like a gift. We don't know if this is middle age. We don't know anything."

She also spoke about how sobriety has helped her find a more peaceful approach to life. "You are taking your life for granted. You have no idea. Something could fall through the sky, and that would be lights out," she shared.



© Getty Anne Hathaway celebrated her sobriety

"If you're allergic to something or have an anaphylactic reaction to something, you don't argue with it. So I stopped arguing with it."