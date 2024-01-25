Claudia Schiffer surprises in almost identical slinky chainmail dress to Anne Hathaway

Claudia Schiffer was seen stepping onto the red carpet last night for the Argylle premiere in London and followers of Hollywood's most fashionable might have recognised her gorgeous gown.

The supermodel, 53, looked sensational as she headed out in a silver and acid yellow checkerboard Versace gown made from chainmail fabric in the main with lacy panels down each side. The high-shine garment clung to Claudia's stunning figure and had a super flattering lace over the cups of the bodice.

© Getty Claudia Schiffer attended the World Premiere of Argylle at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square

The 90s icon paired the piece with a pair of ultra-trendy silver kitten heels with a bow attached to the toe and a coordinating box clutch. She added an unusual silver bracelet in a triangle shape as well as an array of rings in mismatched metals.

© Getty Claudia's husband Matthew Vaughn directed Argylle

Her signature blonde locks were worn straight for a windswept look and she was seen clutching onto the arm of her director husband Matthew Vaughn as she sported a grungy dark grey smokey eye and super nude lipstick.

© Getty Claudia rocked a grungy smokey eye

Followers of Hollywood red carpet looks will have noticed that Claudia picked the almost identical Versace dress that Anne Hathaway rocked to the Clooney Foundation For Justice's 'The Albies' held at The New York Public Library in New York City last September.

Anne styled the designer gown which was in a lime green and silver colourway with a floral lace crossover panel over the waistline in a similar fashion to Claudia. The Devil Wears Prada actress, 41, added a silver shoulder bag which she carried in her hand and channeled Claudia's same energy with the metallic bow-adorned heels.

© Getty Anne Hathaway wore the near-identical piece last fall

The Princess Diaries star brought a retro feel to the look with her hairstyle. She wore her long brunette locks in a half-up 60s bouffant style that Priscilla Presley would be proud of. Anne wore a softer, warmer eyeshadow look to Claudia's vampy look and added a silver pendant necklace to complete her look.

© Getty Claudia Schiffer brought Chip the cat who is starring in the new movie

Claudia is clearly not afraid of a re-wear. The supermodel previously rocked the garment on the runway at the Versace fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 last September 2023 in Milan.

© Getty Claudia was photographed alongside the movie's stars Dua Lipa, Bryce Dallas Howard and Ariana DeBose

Beyond the supermodel sporting Anne's dress, we couldn't help but notice her unusual accessory. Claudia ditched the silver clutch and was seen holding a backpack in a fitting argyle yellow print housing her cat Chip, who is starring in Argylle, who peeked out from a window in the bag.

© Getty Claudia was seen arriving at the Versace party in a gorgeous blue dress

Claudia was seen posing alongside the movie's stars. Dua Lipa, 28, looked so glamorous in a floor-length sequin-covered dress in a deep cherry hue that matched her cherry cola hair. Meanwhile, Bryce Dallas Howard, 42, stunned in a plunging sparkly dress in a dark emerald shade, and Ariana DeBose, 33, wowed in a blazer dress with a sheer piece of fabric mimicking a skirt.

She was seen arriving at the Versace party during Fashion Week in Milan wearing a gorgeous sky blue cut-out piece with rhinestone detailing and added the same bow-adorned heels.