Anne Hathaway is a goddess in bejewelled strapless crop top with thigh-split skirt

Anne Hathaway has been upping her style game, if that's even possible, as she promotes her new movie Eileen. The Hollywood star, 41, made an appearance on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon last night looking so gorgeous.

The Devil Wears Prada star was seen wearing an incredible form-fitting skirt in a crisp white shade that featured ruching down one side that met a thigh-split lined with rhinestones and silver beading for an angelic look.

© Getty Anne Hathaway posed backstage last night

The Princess Diaries actress added an incredible strapless corseted crop top in the same icy hue that featured silver beads and rhinestones in a criss-cross pattern and a sweetheart neckline. The star of the show was Anne's bold shoes – a pair of platform strappy heels in a glittery silver material.

© Getty Anne Hathaway looked so gorgeous

The mother-of-two kept accessories to a minimum but knew that aligning her jewels with the silver beads on her cropped ensemble would ensure the look felt seamless. She added a pair of silver diamond earrings in the shape of a Christmas tree (whether the earrings are intended to look like Christmas trees is unknown, but we like to think Anne was channelling some festive energy) with a delicate diamante-encrusted bangle with a flower detail and a matching ring.

Anne's hair and makeup also channelled quiet luxury. She wore her iconic brunette locks were worn in loose beachy waves and her milky skin was kept natural with a pop of pink on the cheeks and a natural lip colour that could have easily been a lip balm with the natural rosy hue of her lips peeking through.

© Getty Anne wowed in white

Speaking to her 31.4 million Instagram followers, Anne said: "Thanks @jimmyfallon for having me on @fallontonight to talk #Eileen—it was a scream!!!" with photos of her time on the show.

Fans of the actress will have noticed that she has favoured the white pieces in her wardrobe of late and we are glad – she knows how to pull off the bridal shade with elegance and grace time and time again.

Anne adds an icy coat © Getty Before stepping onto set for an evening with Jimmy Fallon, Anne was seen exiting her car in an incredible coat that we would all love to have in our wardrobes. The number was a floor-length piece with belt hooks and the belt had been removed giving the coat a cool oversized feel. It also featured a crisp collar for structure.



Anne at The Fashion Awards 2023 © Getty We are obsessed with Anne's Fashion Awards look. She warmed up the icy white shade by opting for a creamier hue that had all the pizzazz of a crisp white piece. The Love & Other Drugs star was seen wearing a floor-length gown with a low-cut scooped neckline in a ribbed material that swept over her figure and featured a pleated chiffon skirt. The tassels were a chic addition.



Anne on The Drew Barrymore Show © Getty Anne seemed to channel Jackie Kennedy when she made a recent appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show. The Les Misérables actress looked like a 60s icon when she stepped out wearing a white ensemble featuring a double-breasted borg blazer over a matching mini dress. The white pointed-toe stilettos made the look feel bridal and elegant but the black sunglasses added a cool edge.



Anne channels NSYNC © Getty Anne's street style is a far cry from a 60s mini dress. The Ocean's 8 star appeared to channel a noughties boyband member (we're saying NSYNC but you pick your favourite) when she stepped out wearing a pair of white leather look cargo pants with a bejewelled leather shacket and a rhinestone-encrusted crop top. Her silver heels and matching jewellery gave us some seriously blingy 2000s energy.



Anne at the Met Gala © Getty Earlier this year Anne stepped onto the red carpet for the infamous Met Gala in a mega cool modern take on Elizabeth Hurley's Versace safety pin dress. The One Day actress was seen in a floor-length tweed number with safety pin and pearl-encrusted fastenings. The look also featured matching gloves and a classic bouffant hairstyle.



Anne in conversation with Emily Blunt



The actress sat down with her Devil Wears Prada co-star Emily Blunt this week in a one-on-one interview for Variety. Anne wore a white mini-dress with a deep V-neck and split flared sleeves. Emily looked equally timeless in a tomboyish waistcoat and white shirt ensemble.

DISCOVER: Anne Hathaway displays phenomenal physique in figure-hugging dress with a twist