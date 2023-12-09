Anne Hathaway is a goddess in bejewelled strapless crop top with thigh-split skirt

Anne Hathaway has been upping her style game, if that's even possible, as she promotes her new movie Eileen. The Hollywood star, 41, made an appearance on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon last night looking so gorgeous.
The Devil Wears Prada star was seen wearing an incredible form-fitting skirt in a crisp white shade that featured ruching down one side that met a thigh-split lined with rhinestones and silver beading for an angelic look.
The Princess Diaries actress added an incredible strapless corseted crop top in the same icy hue that featured silver beads and rhinestones in a criss-cross pattern and a sweetheart neckline. The star of the show was Anne's bold shoes – a pair of platform strappy heels in a glittery silver material.
The mother-of-two kept accessories to a minimum but knew that aligning her jewels with the silver beads on her cropped ensemble would ensure the look felt seamless. She added a pair of silver diamond earrings in the shape of a Christmas tree (whether the earrings are intended to look like Christmas trees is unknown, but we like to think Anne was channelling some festive energy) with a delicate diamante-encrusted bangle with a flower detail and a matching ring.
Anne's hair and makeup also channelled quiet luxury. She wore her iconic brunette locks were worn in loose beachy waves and her milky skin was kept natural with a pop of pink on the cheeks and a natural lip colour that could have easily been a lip balm with the natural rosy hue of her lips peeking through.
Speaking to her 31.4 million Instagram followers, Anne said: "Thanks @jimmyfallon for having me on @fallontonight to talk #Eileen—it was a scream!!!" with photos of her time on the show.
Fans of the actress will have noticed that she has favoured the white pieces in her wardrobe of late and we are glad – she knows how to pull off the bridal shade with elegance and grace time and time again.
Anne in conversation with Emily Blunt
The actress sat down with her Devil Wears Prada co-star Emily Blunt this week in a one-on-one interview for Variety. Anne wore a white mini-dress with a deep V-neck and split flared sleeves. Emily looked equally timeless in a tomboyish waistcoat and white shirt ensemble.
