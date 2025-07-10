New York feels like one giant swamp and Suri Cruise is dressing for the uncomfortable weather. The 19-year-old daughter of Katie Holmes, 46, and Tom Cruise, 63, strutted through Manhattan in a cropped white tank top and a patterned skirt for optimal cooling.

Suri kept things trendy with her corded headphones, slouchy socks, and PONY sneakers as she beat the heat. She pulled her hair back and carried a red bag with a sweater tied that she surely took off amid New York's hot day. Buy the shoes here.

Katie's daughter is back in the city after her first year as a student at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh. Before heading off to college, Suri studied at New York's famous LaGuardia High School of Music and Performing Arts, where Timothée Chalamet and Nicki Minaj also attended.

© T.JACKSON / BACKGRID Suri in a perfect summer fit

Suri's sophomore year at college is set to begin on August 26, so in the meantime she is enjoying quality time with her mom in New York.

Before Suri moved to Pittsburgh, Katie spoke with Town & Country, saying: "I'm proud of my daughter. Of course, I will miss the close proximity, but I'm really proud of her and I'm happy. I remember being this age, this time of beginnings. It's exciting to learn about yourself, and I loved that time, so it makes me happy to think about it like that."

Katie also stepped out in New York in an outfit meant to keep her cool. The Dawson's Creek star wore khaki pants and a billowy white tank top, paired with dark sunglasses, a black backpack, and a pair of black flats. She tied her hair up in a bun and accessorized with a gold necklace.

© GC Images Katie raised Suri in New York City

Katie and Suri often dress similarly and even share clothes with each other.

"I mean, I've saved some things here and there. But she has her own sense of style and her own expressions," the actress told The Times last year.

Katie had Suri on April 18, 2006 with her then-husband Tom. The two started dating a year prior and were engaged just two months later. Their 17-year-age gap was covered often during their relationship, especially since Katie was a young mom by Hollywood standards.

© GC Images The actress kept Suri out of the limelight

"I was happy to become a mom in my twenties," she shared with Elle UK in 2019. "It's been nice that our ages fit … how do I put this? Every age that my child has been and my age at that time has been a good match. We kind of grew up together."

After seven years together, Katie filed for divorce from Tom, making it his third divorce. During the time, it was widely reported that Katie wanted "to protect Suri from Scientology" for which she converted to before marrying Tom.

© AFP via Getty Images Tom provides child support, but doesn't speak with Suri

In the years since their divorce, Katie has raised Suri on her own. Tom was last seen with his daughter in 2012 when he took her to Disneyland in California. Katie kept Suri's life private, telling InStyle: "I've always wanted Suri to feel empowered."