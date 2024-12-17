Suri Cruise shows off college makeover in fashion forward photos in New York

Suri Cruise is embracing independent life away from home as she settles into college in Pittsburgh.

The 18-year-old moved away from New York to attend Carnegie Mellon University in the fall.

But she returned to the Big Apple this week and put on a stylish display as she was photographed out for a walk.

Suri showed off her new shorter hair do as her ponytail swung behind her. She wore a green, cropped puffer coat and parachute jeans.

She's finding her own sense of style but looking more like her mom, Katie Holmes, every day.

© Diamond / BACKGRID Suri Cruise showed off her shorter locks during her trip to New York

The pair have a close bond and Suri was back in NYC over Thanksgiving too, spending time with the Dawson's Creek star.

She supported her at a performance of her Broadway show Our Town.

Katie shares Suri with her ex-husband, Tom Cruise, however, she is believed to be estranged from the Mission Impossible actor.

© Diamond / BACKGRID Suri looked effortlessly chic and cozy

Suri made a bold move when she revealed she had changed her name and removed Cruise from her moniker.

Suri's name change was brought to light during a performance of Head Over Heels.

She took on the role of Philoclea in the stage show and the casting sheet revealed she goes by Suri Noelle, having adopted Katie's middle name.

© TikTok/Getty She's in college in Pittsburgh

It isn't clear whether her new name is just for the stage or if she's made a permanent change.

Katie adores motherhood and is incredibly proud of her daughter, who she says has an unbelievably strong personality.

Katie also calls Suri, "very talented" and is confident she'll go far in life.

© Getty Images Suri was raised by Katie in New York

"I'm very grateful to be a parent, to be her parent," she told Glamour. "What has been really important for me with my daughter, because she was so visible at a young age, is I really like to protect her. She's an incredible person."

Katie says Suri is the "most important person to me," and added: "It's very important that I'm present and she has a stable, innocent childhood. I feel so blessed to do what I do, but there's nothing in the world better than watching your child succeed."

© Jamie McCarthy, Getty Tom Cruise is Suri's dad

Katie has raised Suri as a single parent, but when she divorced Tom in 2012 after six years of marriage, they released a statement that read: "We are committed to working together as parents to accomplish what is in our daughter Suri's best interests.

"We want to keep matters affecting our family private and express our respect for each other's commitment to each of our respective beliefs and support each other's roles as parents."