Christina Ricci, 44, calls this frizz-fighting $19 conditioner the 'best product ever'

Christina Ricci has starred in dozens of movies and shows over the years, and her most recent hit series Yellowjackets is due back on our screens for its third season on February 14. I for one am permanently taken aback at how youthful the 44-year-old looks - she barely looks like she's aged since the days of The Addams Family in the 90s.

So what's Christina's secret? I personally think it's her hair. Hear me out; the Pan Am actress has some of the glossiest, shiniest hair in Hollywood and far from it being faux hair or enhanced with extensions, it's all her own.

© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin 'Yellowjackets' and 'Wednesday' star Christina Ricci

And after doing a little digging, the mum-of-two puts her smooth hair down to a few things. Firstly, she actually looks after it - we're talking hair masks, wearing wigs to avoid over-processing and having an arsenal of hair products in her bathroom cabinet that she's relied on since she was 13-years-old.

Christina's holy hair grail is a $19 bottle of Sebastian Potion 9, something her whole family even uses.

"This is my other favorite thing—Sebastian Potion 9. I've been using that since I was 13 years old. If you mention it to a hair stylist, they'll be like, 'That's from the 70s.' My whole family uses it," she was quoted as saying in an interview with Into The Gloss.

"It's a leave-in conditioner treatment and it's the best product ever. It dries hard, and so if your hair is damaged or frizzy, it doesn't let the frizz happen. Then when you run your fingers through it it just holds whatever position it dries in. It's incredible."

The product is exactly as Christina describes. A leave-in conditioner designed to be used on damp or dry hair, the product's benefits include helping to restore the hair's natural condition, protecting, enhancing manageability and perhaps the one it definitely does for Christina, renews shine.

Christina admitted that styling for her projects can take its toll on her hair. "When I was doing press for Z: The Beginning of Everything, [the stylists would use] all of this different stuff and it would make my hair so gross, so I'd use the Christophe Robin Cleansing Mask every day with the Regenerating Mask."

Christina Ricci at the 2024 Golden Globes

What are verified shoppers saying about Sebastian Potion 9?

This is one product I've never used, and if Christina's ringing praise of the leave-in conditioner isn't enough to sway you to purchase, let's see what the verified shoppers are saying.

"The greatest hair product" says one shopper, who praises it for leaving her hair looking "healthy, shiny and smelling great." A resounding plus for this product is its light-hold, many shoppers praising it for its lightweight formula and how it helps with styling hair.

Others says its helped their hair in humidity, and rely on for defrizzing in certain conditions. Many have been fans of it for years, with one Ulta customer explaining that she's used it for over 25 years - this is quite a common review of this product, with it being a fixture in many people's hair routine.

On the negative side, there's not much. The pump dispenser was a downside for one customer and other than that, the reviews are pretty positive.