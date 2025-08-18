This viral sheer co-ord is finally back in stock – and it’s bound to sell out again

As ready-made outfits that look effortlessly polished, co-ords are the cornerstone of any versatile wardrobe.

The beauty of matching sets is that they can be dressed up for evening plans, holidays, the office and beyond, whilst also offering endless styling possibilities thanks to their interchangeable nature.

It makes sense, then, that The Mia Set by No Emotions has sold out numerous times since its launch in May.

© No Emotions The Mia Set has sold out multiple times since its launch in May

Sheer, chic and with an aura of edgy sophistication, the short-sleeve blouse and maxi skirt duo was inspired by actress Mia Farrow.

Now aged 80, Farrow became an enduring icon in the 60s thanks to her distinctive fashion sense, which could be characterised by a fusion of modesty and playfulness with strong Mod influences.

© David Bailey Mia Farrow was an enduring style icon of the Sixties

No Emotions created its Mia Set in line with Farrow's signature style from the 60s and 70s, resulting in an effortlessly elegant blouse and skirt duo that The Great Gatsby star would be proud to wear herself.

It flew off the virtual shelves quickly after its launch in May, and then sold out again after neo soul singer Olivia Dean wore the skirt in concert with Sam Fender at St James's Park in June.

© No Emotions Olivia Dean wore the Mia Skirt on stage in June

The cult co-ord, which comes in a smoke grey hue, has also been worn by various cool-girl influencers and models throughout the summer.

Among these is content creator Hope Marsh (who also modelled the set for No Emotions’ website) and fashion model Ella Ross, who paired the skirt with a strappy black vest whilst enjoying a European summer.

The Mia Set, at a glance Matching sheer blouse and maxi skirt in smoke grey

Inspired by actress Mia Farrow's elegant and unique style

Skirt has built-in knickers and feminine hem frill

Blouse has fently puffed sleeves and pussy bow tie

Worn by Olivia Dean in concert with Sam Fender at St James's Park

So readers, we’re thrilled to share that the much-awaited Mia Set is officially back in stock and available to pre-order now.

The Mia Skirt is priced at £82 and comes with built in knickers, a modest double layer cut that sits diagonal and a feminine frill at the hem.

The Mia Skirt £82 at NO EMOTIONS

The Mia Top, priced at £72, features gently puffed short sleeves and a delicate pussy-bow tie, which can be styled at the back or to the side, offering multiple ways to wear it.

This subtle versatility speaks to the set's timeless appeal, with the blouse staking its claim as a seamless addition to any wardrobe rotation, to be worn with or without its matching skirt.

The Mia Top £72 AT NO EMOTIONS

Every piece from No Emotions is designed in London and ethically crafted by certified manufacturers. The brand also upholds a small-batch, zero-waste philosophy.

Founder Jemima May curates each garment with year-round versatility in mind, always honouring the sane focus on premium fabrics and craftsmanship that pushed her to launch the label.

Female-founded and led, No Emotions captures exactly what we're seeking in our wardrobes: effortless style, bold self-expression and clothing that empowers, without forcing us to compromise on quality or conscience.

The Mia Set? Straight in our basket.

We hope you love the products we recommend. We may receive compensation via a service called Linkby when you click on the links in this article. We only collaborate with brands on Linkby that align with our values and develop products that our team approves of. Prices accurate and items in stock at time of publication.