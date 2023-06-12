Maya Jama exudes elegance in vintage £5.5k corset dress

Maya Jama once again reigned supreme in the style stakes as she geared up to present the first Love Island: Aftersun of the summer season.

The 28-year-old star, who firmly secured her status as ITV's It-girl after her bombshell debut as the popular dating show's newest host earlier this year, turned up the heat in a stunning slinky satin dress on Sunday night.

WATCH: Maya Jama shows off her incredible curves in slinky satin dress

Making a case for vintage fashion, Maya commanded attention in a preloved Jean-Paul Gaultier blush peach corset dress from the nineties. Featuring a dreamy lace-up back, a mesh bustier bodice adorned with a satin panel and vampy metal hardware, Maya's £5,500 statement dress looked phenomenal on her feminine silhouette.

The raven-haired beauty styled her glossy mane into mermaid waves, adding a feline flick of eyeliner, golden bronzer and nude lip to complete her beauty glow.

Taking to Twitter, Love Island fans flocked to comment on the former Radio 1 DJ's vintage designer getup. "I don't watch Love Island, but anything Maya hosts turns to gold," professed one fan, as another added: "Maya Jama looks stunning as usual."

© Shutterstock Maya Jama pulled out all the stops in preloved fashion to host Love Island: Aftersun

"Maya Jama is in a league of her own," added a third fan, and judging by her unrivalled arsenal of designer dresses, crochet co-ords and dreamy island ensembles, we have to agree. After proving herself as TV's cool-girl, Maya's style has remained firmly on our radar for summer inspiration. Her secret to effortless dressing?

© Shutterstock Maya wore vintage Jean Paul Gautier

"Crazy, louder outfits." Speaking to Popsugar in a former interview, Maya revealed: "I would never wear black at all in my outfits just because I like to stand out, but I've started to wear a few little black dresses. I'm wearing one now; small LBDs with trainers is kind of my vibe.

© Instagram Maya Jama stunned in an orange co-ord for the first episode of Love Island

"And printed trousers, like jeans, with lots of different prints and patterns on them, I really love. I've not been into specific trends really, more just crazy, louder outfits this year."

© Getty Maya Jama loves to elevate her style with bold colours

