J'Adore! Rebecca Adlington is c'est chic on This Morning wearing a 'Postcard from Paris' dress

Rebecca Adlington was a guest on This Morning on 14 August to share her heartbreaking story about her miscarriage struggle alongside her husband Andy Parsons. The pair opened up about their life-altering journey with hosts Craig Doyle and Emma Willis and hoped that their story will help others going through the same ordeal.

For the occasion she wore a Boden postcard print dress, priced at £139

One verified shopper said the dress was "one of the best dresses" she had ever ordered online and was "thrilled".

It seems trivial to talk about fashion during such an important discussion, but Rebecca's fans love how she dresses, often asking her on Instagram where she buys her clothes from. For this appearance on ITV's morning TV show the 36-year-old opted for a beautiful 'Postcard from Paris' dress from Boden which is new-in on the website.

© Shutterstock Rebecca Adlington and her husband Andy Parsons were guests on This Morning

The 'Julia' cotton wrap midi dress features a joy-inducing postcard print surrounding all things Paris. From the Eiffel Tower to phases such as 'Bonjour', 'Amore' and 'Oui' as well as lots of pretty coloured hearts and postcard designs.

Why do I love this dress? There are so many reasons. Print aside, I love the fit and flare shape - this look so flattering and it's designed to fall at mid-calf, making it easy to wear for lots of different occasions. And wait for it, there are pockets! You can also choose whether you use the detachable self fabric belt. I think it would look gorgeous with a leather belt, too.

Rebecca teamed her dress with red shoes which tied in perfectly with the hints of red on the dress. She kept her hair and makeup look natural and pretty, opting for subtle waves.

What are the verified reviews like for the Boden dress?

There aren't many reviews on the site for this particular dress as it's brand new, but one happy customer wrote: "I ordered this dress in the petite sizing and was so worried for it to arrive because I always find it is tough to buy clothing online, especially being shorter. I was thrilled when my dress arrived and it fit like a glove! This is probably one of the best dresses I've purchased online. In addition to the fit being great, I really enjoy that the dress is 100% cotton. Natural materials are a must for me as I find synthetic fibers so uncomfortable. I will be wearing this for a wedding I am attending and I cannot wait!"

How lovely is that? That's certainly a positive review, but another review didn't love the sleeves and thought there was too much material on the skirt.

Boden is a brand that's known for its quirky prints and vibrant designs and Rebecca is a fan of colour. When she got involved with the Olympics TV coverage, we saw her in plenty of stylish looks. In fact, some of those dresses are still living rent-free in my head.

© Instagram Rebecca Adlington looked stunning in her polka dot dress whilst commentating at the Olympics

How would I style Rebecca's Boden dress?

I would style it similarly to Rebecca to be quite honest! I love how the model on the website has teamed her dress with post box red Boden Mary Jane shoes. I also think it would would look great with a pair of espadrille wedges. With this dress, I might amp up the makeup and go for red lips and red nails.

Postcard prints are in vogue right now, but this take from Boden is chic and grown-up. I absolutely love this dress.