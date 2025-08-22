These Chanel-style clothes from Zara and H&M will make you look instantly rich

There's just something about Chanel, isn't there? The iconic fashion house is arguably the most famous fashion brand in the world; you can tell a Chanel suit, bag, or shoes a mile off.

Seen as great investments, the Chanel look might be expensive, but the fashion maths makes sense. The timeless nature and sheer craftsmanship of these pieces mean that you will be wearing them for the rest of your life. So when you factor in cost per wear, it adds up perfectly.

If you are on a budget, however, the high street has some incredible lookalikes that will make you look polished, elegant, and - dare we say it - rich.

These staples from the most well-known high street stores, Zara and H&M, will elevate your look instantly. Keep scrolling for serious Parisian inspiration...

© H&M The H&M ballet pumps are just £19.99 The two-tone ballet pumps Chanel ballet pumps are their own kind of entity. Costing £800 a pair, they are made from lambskin leather, and the two-tone detail gives the wearer a smart, classic look. Every celebrity you can think of owns them, from Meghan Markle to Kate Moss.. H&M has an almost identical-looking pair for £19.99. Of course, they are made from a polyester mix, but they have the same two-tone colourway, with a pretty decorative bow detail at the front and a comfortable satin lining.



Bouclé jacket, £54.99, H&M Tweed jacket The perfect transitional piece, the tweed or boucle jacket is pure Chanel and was first designed way back in the 1950s by the lady herself, Coco Chanel. Princess Diana was a fan, and Margot Robbie makes the look modern when she steps out in hers today. The style can be paired with jeans and tailored trousers, as well as set with skirts for an officewear staple. But you're looking at around £4,000 per piece, even secondhand. H&M has come up trumps again with this one. This £54.99 style is made in swish black with white stitching and those all-important gold buttons. This could be worn to a brunch session, a dinner date, or even a party with fancy shoes. Totally timeless, and you'll be wearing it for the next three decades if you look after it.

Short Sleeve Knit Cardigan, £35.99, Zara Cardigan Comfortable elegance, the humble cardigan is versatile yet commands sleekness. This year, Chanel has revamped its extensive cardigan collection in a variety of pastel hues. Alas, with not much change from £3,000, they are quite the investment. However, Zara has some fabulous CC style numbers - this pastel pink style is sophisticated and minimalistic, and will set you back just £35.99.