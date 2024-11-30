I took Princess Kate's £4k vintage Chanel bag for a spin - here's my verdict

Earlier this month, the ever-stunning Princess of Wales was pictured at the Festival of Remembrance alongside the royal family, rocking an Alexander McQueen custom coat. Fashion fans everywhere swooned over her rarely-used Chanel bag, which was the perfect finishing touch.
The 42-year-old's arm candy, only worn twice publicly, was of the vintage variety and is known as the 'Classic Square Mini Flap Bag'.
As a fashion editor who has loved designer bags since I was a little girl, I was so excited to see the royal carrying this classic design. A Chanel bag is synonymous with style and what's more, they are so timeless. Kate tends to sport British brands like Mulberry and Strathberry when it comes to her handbags, so seeing her rock Chanel elevated her look even more than usual.
A Chanel bag is truly the definition of elegance and sophistication, especially a vintage piece in the ever-desirable black leather with the 24kt gold hardware colour combination.
Not only are these bags hard to source, but they also act as a major status symbol. These beautiful bags are the perfect addition to anyone's collection and can be styled in endless ways, both day and night. Chanel leather goods are a great investment and a significant hand-me-down piece too. I hope if I ever own a Chanel bag, my daughter can have it when she's older, too.
I borrowed a stunning vintage Chanel bag from Luxe Cheshire - a fabulous preloved site that sells the most immaculate designer bags.
The online brand houses so many incredibly rare designer styles in immaculate condition. I was thrilled to use the 'Chanel Vintage Small Classic Double Flap' which was very similar to the one Princess Kate has. It came complete with the dust bag and was truly beautiful. Crafted from black lambskin, this particular style is no longer in production, making it even more special.
Chanel bags have a truly magical quality about them - the leather, stitching and gold hardware are always first class.
The bag is a classic piece and genuinely elevated every outfit I paired it with, no matter what style. I wore it to dinner in Sloane Square for my birthday, and it paired perfectly with my Nadine Merabi dress.
I also carried the bag when I headed to the V&A to check out the Naomi exhibit. I wore it with a Monsoon boho dress - a totally different style to my birthday look, yet it still worked flawlessly with the more relaxed tone of the dress.
The great thing about a Chanel bag, especially with a black one, is that it's timeless. Wearing leggings and a sweatshirt? If you carry this bag, you will instantly look well put together, despite wearing casual clothes.
I also think the bag is the epitome of quiet luxury - it doesn't stand out too much. When I borrowed a beautiful blue Hermes Birkin bag, I felt quite conspicuous; with the Chanel, I felt understated and relaxed, as well as quietly confident in its beauty. I did, however, give it its own seat on the train, of course!
The experts at Luxe Cheshire sat down with HELLO! and told us why Chanel bags are always so sought after.
In conclusion
I adored this stunning bag. It was a pure delight to carry and made me feel a million dollars. There is just something about a Chanel bag - you are carrying a piece of history and it will go with every single thing in your wardrobe.
It's not just a bag, but a work of art. I personally think buying a new one is crazy - the price tag is astronomical now. I deeply regret not purchasing one when I was in sixth form as they increase in value each year and are now pretty much out of reach as a new purchase.
But buying in the preloved market and choosing somewhere specialist like Luxe Cheshire is a great idea as the bags are still in elite condition without the same markup. Plus, anyone can walk into Chanel and buy a new bag with their credit card. A vintage piece like Kate's tells a story; particularly if the style is no longer made. You'll have an element of exclusivity, which is priceless.