I took Princess Kate's £4k vintage Chanel bag for a spin - here's my verdict

Earlier this month, the ever-stunning Princess of Wales was pictured at the Festival of Remembrance alongside the royal family, rocking an Alexander McQueen custom coat. Fashion fans everywhere swooned over her rarely-used Chanel bag, which was the perfect finishing touch.

The 42-year-old's arm candy, only worn twice publicly, was of the vintage variety and is known as the 'Classic Square Mini Flap Bag'.

© WPA Pool Kate carried her vintage Chanel bag earlier this month

As a fashion editor who has loved designer bags since I was a little girl, I was so excited to see the royal carrying this classic design. A Chanel bag is synonymous with style and what's more, they are so timeless. Kate tends to sport British brands like Mulberry and Strathberry when it comes to her handbags, so seeing her rock Chanel elevated her look even more than usual.

© Jeremy Moeller Chanel bags have an air of elegance

A Chanel bag is truly the definition of elegance and sophistication, especially a vintage piece in the ever-desirable black leather with the 24kt gold hardware colour combination.

Not only are these bags hard to source, but they also act as a major status symbol. These beautiful bags are the perfect addition to anyone's collection and can be styled in endless ways, both day and night. Chanel leather goods are a great investment and a significant hand-me-down piece too. I hope if I ever own a Chanel bag, my daughter can have it when she's older, too.

I borrowed a stunning vintage Chanel bag from Luxe Cheshire - a fabulous preloved site that sells the most immaculate designer bags.

The online brand houses so many incredibly rare designer styles in immaculate condition. I was thrilled to use the 'Chanel Vintage Small Classic Double Flap' which was very similar to the one Princess Kate has. It came complete with the dust bag and was truly beautiful. Crafted from black lambskin, this particular style is no longer in production, making it even more special.

My bag - and cocktail- game was strong

Chanel bags have a truly magical quality about them - the leather, stitching and gold hardware are always first class.

I wore the bag alongside my birthday dress

The bag is a classic piece and genuinely elevated every outfit I paired it with, no matter what style. I wore it to dinner in Sloane Square for my birthday, and it paired perfectly with my Nadine Merabi dress.

The classic style amped up my look perfectly

I also carried the bag when I headed to the V&A to check out the Naomi exhibit. I wore it with a Monsoon boho dress - a totally different style to my birthday look, yet it still worked flawlessly with the more relaxed tone of the dress.

I also styled the bag with a boho dress - and it elevated the look instantly

The great thing about a Chanel bag, especially with a black one, is that it's timeless. Wearing leggings and a sweatshirt? If you carry this bag, you will instantly look well put together, despite wearing casual clothes.

I enjoyed rocking the bag to the V&A

I also think the bag is the epitome of quiet luxury - it doesn't stand out too much. When I borrowed a beautiful blue Hermes Birkin bag, I felt quite conspicuous; with the Chanel, I felt understated and relaxed, as well as quietly confident in its beauty. I did, however, give it its own seat on the train, of course!

The experts at Luxe Cheshire sat down with HELLO! and told us why Chanel bags are always so sought after.

Things to know about preloved Chanel bags Why does everyone love Chanel bags? "Over the last few years, there has been a noticeable influx in both popularity and pricing of the Chanel classic flap bags with the Maxi size reaching over £10,000. These bags are priced on a lot more than the materials used nowadays with supply and demand playing a key role in why people often pay over retail just to get hold of more sought after, special edition or on trend pieces. This is also why the pre-loved market is now a preferred method of shopping. A Chanel 'Classic Flap' bag in any size is one of our most requested items and best sellers!" Why are Chanel bags so expensive? "Released in February 1955, the 'Classic Flap' bag was created by Coco Chanel to combine beauty and practicality perfectly. © Instagram The quilted leather design, twisted chain shoulder straps and iconic ‘CC’ turncock details exclusively in 24kt gold, up until 2008, when all contributed to what is now known as one of the most luxurious bags on the market. They truly demonstrate fine craftsmanship, high-quality materials, impressive durability and the brand's powerful position in society which explains why they continue to hold their value." How do you spot a fake Chanel bag? "Identifying counterfeit models of these classic bags can be as simple as analysing the stitching, quilting, hardware, colouring, shape or serial numbers. Once you have had the pleasure of seeing or owning a Chanel classic flap it can be fairly obvious if any of these key factors are not accurate, but for ultimate reassurance we would always recommend authenticating it yourself."

In conclusion

I adored this stunning bag. It was a pure delight to carry and made me feel a million dollars. There is just something about a Chanel bag - you are carrying a piece of history and it will go with every single thing in your wardrobe.

© Getty, Jeremy Moeller Buying vintage bags is also hugely sustainable

It's not just a bag, but a work of art. I personally think buying a new one is crazy - the price tag is astronomical now. I deeply regret not purchasing one when I was in sixth form as they increase in value each year and are now pretty much out of reach as a new purchase.

© Samir Hussein Vintage bags are so unique

But buying in the preloved market and choosing somewhere specialist like Luxe Cheshire is a great idea as the bags are still in elite condition without the same markup. Plus, anyone can walk into Chanel and buy a new bag with their credit card. A vintage piece like Kate's tells a story; particularly if the style is no longer made. You'll have an element of exclusivity, which is priceless.