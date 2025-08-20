These £45 Marks & Spencer heels are hailed as the 'comfortable' Manolo dupe of 2025

And Just Like That may have finished a week ago (sob), and if you are anything like me, you've been mourning Carrie Bradshaw and her illustrious wardrobe of dreams ever since.

I, for one, will never forget the pure frothiness of Miss Bradshaw's incredible wardrobe, and I'm not ashamed to say that I spent many hours recreating pretty much all of her looks in my head and investing when I could. I have a similar newspaper dress hanging up in my cupboard. I am obsessed with her Jimmy Choo select, and don't talk to me about her iconic Dior saddle bag and her flurry of corsages.

Of course, Carrie, AKA Sarah Jessica Parker (they come as a pair like earrings, in my humble opinion), has/had the most glittering shoe collection, which cemented Manolo Blahnik's place in shoe royalty forever

Manolo's, though, whilst utterly exquisite, cost a pretty penny. You can't pick up a pair for less than £500. Although the iconic blue 'Hangisi's' has always been high on my list, the lesser-known 'Cicolu' has fast become a been a pair I've admired from afar.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: And Just Like That returns for season 3

I love how they are slingbacks and come with a distinctive decorative bow. Such a party shoe.

'CICOLU', £775 Manolo Blahnik

So when I saw the 'Floral Bow Kitten Heel Mules' in M&S for just £45, I did a double-take. Yes, the colour is different, but the shape is hugely similar and the all-important bow simply steals the show. I actually think I may even prefer them to the MB's. They are ultra-feminine and would look incredible with jeans and a white shirt, alongside statement earrings and an oversized bag.

'Floral Bow Kitten Heel Mules', £45, M&S

The ideal dressing-up shoe - if you've got a plain outfit, these stamps would elevate your ensemble in seconds.

© @natalie_hughes Journalist Natalie loved how chic yet comfortable the shoes are

It seems I'm not the only one. Freelance Fashion Journalist and former Fashion Editor of Marie Claire, Natalie Hughes, is also a big fan. "I bought these mules for a late summer wedding and am so impressed by how expensive - and Manolo-esque - they look in real life," she tells HELLO!.

"Plus, they’re pretty comfortable; a must as I’ll be nearly six months’ pregnant on the day. I’ll be wearing them with a fringed dress from Mango’s Capsule collection."

The heels have already sold out in a size 3 on the M&S website, and I have a hunch they're going to be THAT shoe that everyone wants this season.

You heard it here first…