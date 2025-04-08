Princess Kate's and Princess Diana's ultimate Chanel twinning moment we all missed

Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kate Middleton and Princess Diana's ultimate Chanel twinning moment we all missed
Kate Middleton and Princess Diana both wearing blazers

Chanel is a label loved by the royal ladies

Laura Sutcliffe
Fashion and Beauty News Editor
2 minutes ago
The Princess of Wales has had so many iconic fashion moments, it's very hard to pick a reigning one. Many would say it's the wife of Prince William's plethora of blazers, and as a fashion editor, I would be inclined to agree.

But there's one blazer that I think every fashion fan swooned over, and that's the vintage Chanel jacket in royal blue that the mother-of-three debuted in 2022.

The Princess of Wales proved that the label is timeless© Neil Mockford
The Princess of Wales wearing her Chanel blazer in 2022

Kate attended the 10th Anniversary Celebration of Coach Core at Copper Box Arena and captivated onlookers by wearing a chic ensemble that included classic black trousers paired with the gorgeous blue vintage tweed jacket from the esteemed French fashion house. 

kate middleton chanel jacket
Kate looked stunning in the blue number

The jacket featured an elegant trim and exquisite gold button detailing, and it was produced many years earlier, in 1995. 

Kate doesn't often wear vintage pieces, but this one is truly iconic and very, very special. A true collector's piece.

The mother of Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis may well have been inspired by her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana. After all, she was (and still is) one of the greatest fashion icons of all time.

Back in 1992, the former wife of King Charles was snapped exiting Great Ormond Street Hospital, wearing what looks to be an almost identical jacket. 

Princess Diana, Princess wearing a blue Chanel blazer at Great Ormond Street Hospital in 1992© Tim Graham Photo Library via Get
Princess Diana wearing a blue Chanel blazer at the Great Ormond Street Hospital in 1992

Also in royal blue, also made from tweed, also by Chanel. Isn't it uncanny? It had a similar shape too - a slight drop waist, although the buttons did differ a little.

The Princess of Wales and her love for Chanel

Kate has a couple of Chanel pieces alongside her jacket, and they are timeless creations. In 2023, the royal visited the Natural History Museum and carried an oxblood-coloured, quilted Chanel bag to complement her burgundy jumper from Warehouse, which cost her £39.

Princess Kate is a regular wearer of the burgundy Chanel bag© Samir Hussein
Princess Kate with her burgundy Chanel bag

Also that year, Kate attended the Rugby World Cup quarter-final match between England and Fiji in Marseille, and looked so sophisticated, wearing a beautiful white boucle blazer from Zara. 

MARSEILLE, FRANCE - OCTOBER 15: Benoit Payan, Mayor of Marseille, shakes hands with Catherine, Princess of Wales and Patron of the England Rugby Football Union (RFU), prior to the Rugby World Cup France 2023 Quarter Final match between England and Fiji at Stade Velodrome on October 15, 2023 in Marseille, France. (Photo by Michael Steele - World Rugby/World Rugby via Getty Images)© Michael Steele - World Rugby
Princess of Wales wears a Chanel bag prior to the Rugby World Cup France 2023 Quarter Final matc

She carried a £3,960 Chanel mini flap bag, which she later wore last year to the Festival of Remembrance 2024.

