Princess Kate's and Princess Diana's ultimate Chanel twinning moment we all missed

The Princess of Wales has had so many iconic fashion moments, it's very hard to pick a reigning one. Many would say it's the wife of Prince William's plethora of blazers, and as a fashion editor, I would be inclined to agree.

But there's one blazer that I think every fashion fan swooned over, and that's the vintage Chanel jacket in royal blue that the mother-of-three debuted in 2022.

© Neil Mockford The Princess of Wales wearing her Chanel blazer in 2022

Kate attended the 10th Anniversary Celebration of Coach Core at Copper Box Arena and captivated onlookers by wearing a chic ensemble that included classic black trousers paired with the gorgeous blue vintage tweed jacket from the esteemed French fashion house.

Kate looked stunning in the blue number

The jacket featured an elegant trim and exquisite gold button detailing, and it was produced many years earlier, in 1995.

Kate doesn't often wear vintage pieces, but this one is truly iconic and very, very special. A true collector's piece.

The mother of Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis may well have been inspired by her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana. After all, she was (and still is) one of the greatest fashion icons of all time.

Back in 1992, the former wife of King Charles was snapped exiting Great Ormond Street Hospital, wearing what looks to be an almost identical jacket.

© Tim Graham Photo Library via Get Princess Diana wearing a blue Chanel blazer at the Great Ormond Street Hospital in 1992

Also in royal blue, also made from tweed, also by Chanel. Isn't it uncanny? It had a similar shape too - a slight drop waist, although the buttons did differ a little.

The Princess of Wales and her love for Chanel

Kate has a couple of Chanel pieces alongside her jacket, and they are timeless creations. In 2023, the royal visited the Natural History Museum and carried an oxblood-coloured, quilted Chanel bag to complement her burgundy jumper from Warehouse, which cost her £39.

© Samir Hussein Princess Kate with her burgundy Chanel bag

Also that year, Kate attended the Rugby World Cup quarter-final match between England and Fiji in Marseille, and looked so sophisticated, wearing a beautiful white boucle blazer from Zara.

© Michael Steele - World Rugby Princess of Wales wears a Chanel bag prior to the Rugby World Cup France 2023 Quarter Final matc

She carried a £3,960 Chanel mini flap bag, which she later wore last year to the Festival of Remembrance 2024.