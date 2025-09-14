Michael Douglas' youngest child Carys makes head-turning entrance at NYC party - wait 'til you see her outfit

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones' daughter is growing up fast, and is becoming a star in her own right! During New York Fashion Week, Carys Douglas, 22, stepped out to attend a star-studded party during NYFW hosted by W Magazine and Bloomingdales, and she certainly turned heads! The stylish actress - who recently graduated from Brown University - looked stunning dressed in a cream satin suit featuring an oversized corset bodice adorned with an intricate blue flower embroidered at the top, which was teamed with elongated pants and a matching blazer. She wore her brunette hair down in a bouncy blowdry and completed her look with natural makeup and a contrasting bold red lip.

© Getty Images for W Magazine Carys Douglas looked stylish as she attended W Magazine and Bloomingdale's NYFW party

Carys shared photos of herself posing in front of a beautiful flower display on Instagram Stories. She was joined by many famous faces, including Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen, Olivia Wilde, Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade and Lila Moss. The 22-year-old is incredibly talented and is showing signs of following her parents' into the entertainment industry.

© Getty Images for W Magazine A full look at Carys' head-turning look

She recently shared footage of herself singing a song she had written, and received high praise from her followers, as well as her famous family. Catherine was one of the first to comment on the video with a love heart emoji, while her older brother Cameron Douglas also commented, writing: "Okay girl, I see you." Carys is the youngest of three siblings. Michael and Catherine are also parents to 24-year-old Dylan, while Michael is also dad to Cameron, 46, who he shares with ex-wife Diandra Luker.

© Getty Images for W Magazine Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen were also in attendance

While Carys is stepping into the spotlight more now that she's older, when she was growing up, Catherine and Michael worked hard to keep their children away from the media glare as much as possible, and raised their family in Bermuda when they were young children. Bermuda holds a very special place in the family's hearts, as Michael's mom, Diana, is from the Caribbean island. Catherine and Michael did such a good job at giving their children normalcy, that Carys previously admitted to Town & Country that she thought her dad was a "pancake maker" when she was younger.

© Instagram Carys graduated from Brown University earlier in 2025

She also opened up about the difficulties she experienced as a young child during trips outside of Bermuda. She recalled: "I used to get really upset. They would jump on the subway and sit right in front of me. I was, like, six. I was confused. That's when I knew, 'If this is going to be what it's like, I need to focus on who I really am, and this is going to be something that's just going to happen, and I can't do anything about it.'"