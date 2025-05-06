Seal is full of emotion as he reflects on relationship with oldest daughter Leni — see their exchange of words

Seal is celebrating a major milestone for his daughter Leni Klum – and getting a little emotional in the process. The singer, 62, shared a post on Instagram wishing his eldest daughter a happy 21st birthday over the weekend.

Alongside a throwback photo and his 2010 song Secret, Seal wrote, "21 Years Ago Today…..You held my heart and made me a better person by giving me the gift of a lifetime—the chance to be your dad. From the man who will love you forever, no matter what, HAPPY 21st BIRTHDAY LENI…Papa."

Leni responded sweetly in the comments "love you papa." She also got a birthday shoutout from her mom, Heidi Klum, who shared a carousel of photos from Leni’s childhood. “Happy Birthday Leni,” Heidi wrote in the caption. “I love you with all my heart.”

While Leni's biological father is Italian businessman Flavio Briatore, it was Seal who raised her. She was born on May 4, 2004. A year later, Seal married Heidi and legally adopted her in 2009, changing her name to Leni Olumi Klum.

"To me, it's irrelevant," Seal once said of Leni's biological paternity. "Anyone can father a child. Big deal. Raising the child is the key."

He added at the time that Flavio had no involvement in Leni's upbringing and credited him for not disrupting the family's setup: "He's clearly not a selfish man."

Seal and Heidi went on to have three more children – Henry, 19, Johan, 18, and Lou, 15 – before divorcing in 2014. And while co-parenting isn't always smooth, Seal remains closely involved in all four children's lives.

"It can be challenging," Seal admitted in a 2021 interview with Us Weekly. "But if both parents are a team then it is really easy."

Seal speaks regularly about the way Leni changed his life for the better. On her 19th birthday, he posted a tribute from New York: "In NY with the young woman who changed my life for the better 19 years ago. Thank you Leni for making me a better person."

Now a professional model, Leni is stepping into her own spotlight. She's following in the footsteps of her mom by walking runways for major designers and appearing on multiple magazine covers.

She also recently reconnected with her biological father and even partnered with him on the U.S. launch of his Crazy Pizza restaurant chain. But Leni continues to share a close bond with her papa - Seal. She frequently posts candid family moments with him to her 1.8 million Instagram followers.

As Leni enters adulthood, Seal's latest tribute serves as a powerful reminder of the lasting impact of chosen family and a father's love that never fades with time.