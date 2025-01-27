Wonder Woman's Lynda Carter and striking famous daughter make waves at Paris Fashion Week

Lynda Carter is showing no signs of slowing down and made a playful appearance for the Schiaparelli House Couture PFW show on Monday.

The Wonder Woman actress was joined by her daughter for the fashionable affair where they posed for fun photos together in the French capital.

Lynda's lookalike daughter is singer, Jennifer Altman, and with her striking features and dark tresses, she strongly resembles her famous mom.

Lynda, 73, looked incredibly youthful and smiled and pulled faces for the cameras as she wowed in a cropped, vinyl jacket and chic black skirt with gold accessories.

Jennifer matched with the same dark hues and detailing as the pair put on a stylish display for the event.

Lynda Carter and daughter Jessica Altman wowed at PFW

Jessica is following in her mom's footsteps as Lynda is a talented vocalist too. In fact, she wanted to become a singer before turning to acting.

Lynda is still releasing new music and last year promoted her latest single with a stunning throwback image of herself in a silver swimsuit.

Lynda skipped down the steps

Speaking about her passion for music, she told People: "I've been singing for over 50 years. I started singing in clubs when I was 14, and was writing music before I became an actor."

Lynda shares her daughter with her late husband, Robert Altman. They also welcomed a son, James together.

Robert passed away in 2021 and his wife is still grieving her loss.

© Corbis via Getty Images Lynda and Jessica were all smiles

"He was the great love of my life," she explained to People. "There's so much of my day-to-day where I find myself thinking, 'Oh, Robert will know.'"

Much of her music is a nod to Robert and the love they shared.

© ROBYN BECK Lynda with her late husband their two children

While the loss was devastating, she says the family have become even closer since his death.

"We have always been grateful for the two beautiful lives we created together: our children, Jessica and James," Lynda wrote on social media after Robert's passing. "They are the lights of my life, and were the greatest joy of Robert's. I see so much of Robert in them, and I know he lives on through them."

She added: "They also had a wonderful relationship with him and we talk about him all the time."

Lynda as Wonder Woman

When Jessica got married in 2023 to Dr. Ross Uhrich, she honored her late dad in a series of touching ways.

"She sewed a piece of one of his shirts into the fabric on the inside of her wedding dress, and I put a little tiny piece of the same shirt inside my dress," Lynda revealed. "There were so many small things that she did."