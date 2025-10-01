These 8 jewellery pieces from a new cult collection are chic, timeless and tarnish-free

Jewellery is an extension of our personality. It can reflect cultural identity, inner-beliefs, family connections, individual style and more, all without saying a word. People often spend years pulling their personal collection together, adding family heirlooms and pieces from different life events (such as engagements and weddings) to their rotation along the way. For most, the aim is to curate a selection of timeless styles that can be worn together or separately, forever.
This wear-forever approach is the basis of Ernest Jones’ new Kleora collection. Promising timeless elegance, it is home to seven capsule collections, each with its own theme. The blanket motifs are nature and history, with dynamic shapes and fluid structures a staple throughout.
Every piece in the Kleora range is made from Modern Electrum, which is a blend of gold, silver and palladium. This trio, which makes a tarnish-resistant metal, was historically used for coins and royal jewellery in ancient Egypt and Greece.
Modern Electrum offers a fusion of gold’s opulence, silver’s shine and the strength of palladium. In the Kleora collection, it is paired with Canadian diamonds that glow when under ultraviolet light.
What are the seven capsule collections in Ernest Jones’ new Kleora range?
Kleora has seven capsule collections, each one echoing the artistry, mythology and spirit of ancient times. The Odyssey capsule features sculptural silhouettes with smooth curves and bold forms that echo the fluid movement of the sea's waves, whilst Aurora was inspired by the Northern Lights with a focus on shimmers.
The Contorto capsule collection is punctuated by bold twists, whilst the Linea one is defined by clean lines and square structures. The Coin and Pyramid capsules emulate the look of their namesakes, both honouring the Egyptian heritage of Modern Electrum.
Here are our top eight pieces...
What do the Ernest Jones Kleora reviews say?
The new collection is already receiving rave reviews on social media. Sandra Siddall penned on Instagram that it is "absolutely beautiful", whilst Sarah Flib gushed that she "may need a piece or two". Shopper Carol Smith also reviewed online: "Such intricate detail, so beautiful."
