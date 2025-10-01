These 8 jewellery pieces from a new cult collection are chic, timeless and tarnish-free

Jewellery is an extension of our personality. It can reflect cultural identity, inner-beliefs, family connections, individual style and more, all without saying a word. People often spend years pulling their personal collection together, adding family heirlooms and pieces from different life events (such as engagements and weddings) to their rotation along the way. For most, the aim is to curate a selection of timeless styles that can be worn together or separately, forever.

This wear-forever approach is the basis of Ernest Jones’ new Kleora collection. Promising timeless elegance, it is home to seven capsule collections, each with its own theme. The blanket motifs are nature and history, with dynamic shapes and fluid structures a staple throughout.

Ernest Jones' new Kleora collection features everything from chunky sculptural earrings and textured chains

Every piece in the Kleora range is made from Modern Electrum, which is a blend of gold, silver and palladium. This trio, which makes a tarnish-resistant metal, was historically used for coins and royal jewellery in ancient Egypt and Greece.

Modern Electrum offers a fusion of gold’s opulence, silver’s shine and the strength of palladium. In the Kleora collection, it is paired with Canadian diamonds that glow when under ultraviolet light.

What are the seven capsule collections in Ernest Jones’ new Kleora range?

Kleora has seven capsule collections, each one echoing the artistry, mythology and spirit of ancient times. The Odyssey capsule features sculptural silhouettes with smooth curves and bold forms that echo the fluid movement of the sea's waves, whilst Aurora was inspired by the Northern Lights with a focus on shimmers.

The Contorto capsule collection is punctuated by bold twists, whilst the Linea one is defined by clean lines and square structures. The Coin and Pyramid capsules emulate the look of their namesakes, both honouring the Egyptian heritage of Modern Electrum.

Here are our top eight pieces...

Kleora Pyramid Modern Electrum Pyramid Stud Earrings The details Modern pyramid silhouette with architectural edge Stud fastening that ensures comfortable wear Polished, angular finish that catches and reflects light £135 at Ernest Jones

Kleora Aurora Modern Electrum Diamond Disc Station Bracelet The details Delicate wrist chain station bracelet, designed to be worn every day Five disc droplets with diamond as centre one adding subtle charm Total diamond carat weight of 0.07ct

£350 at Ernest Jones

Kleora Aurora Modern Electrum Diamond Disc Station Necklace The details Delicate necklace chain that matches the above mentioned Aurora bracelet Seven disc droplets with diamond as centre one Total diamond carat weight of 0.07ct £400 at Ernest Jones

Kleora Iris Modern Electrum Diamond Cats Eye Circle Droplet Hoop Earrings The details Elegant hoop accented with a suspended droplet form Features a cat’s eye stone set with sparkling Canadian diamond Total diamond carat weight of 0.02ct £250 at Ernest Jones

Kleora Linea Modern Electrum Diamond Wide Linear Ring The details Wide linear design that creates the illusion of stacked blocks Diamond accents that reflect when caught in direct light Crafted with a smooth inner band and even width £375 at Ernest Jones

Kleora Contorto Modern Electrum 7.25" Forzatina Wire Diamond Cut Chain Bracelet The details 7.25 inch chain bracelet that's perfect for stackin Forzatina diamond cut links Modern Electrum composition means gold hues shine through

£200 at Ernest Jones

Kleora Odyssey Modern Electrum Wide Curved Ring The details Bold band with gently curved profile Clean line and smooth finish is perfect for minimalist styling, or pairing with other rings Designed with a rounded inner band, ensuring a comfortable fit for all-day wear £150 at Ernest Jones

Kleora Pyramid Modern Electrum 18” Square Franco Chain Necklace The details Striking geometric structure on 18 inch square Franco chain Sits at the collarbone and can be adorned with pendants Versatile design makes it perfect for everything from weekend-casual to elegant evening plans £350 at Ernest Jones



What do the Ernest Jones Kleora reviews say?

The new collection is already receiving rave reviews on social media. Sandra Siddall penned on Instagram that it is "absolutely beautiful", whilst Sarah Flib gushed that she "may need a piece or two". Shopper Carol Smith also reviewed online: "Such intricate detail, so beautiful."

We hope you love the products we recommend. We may receive compensation via a service called Linkby when you click on the links in this article. We only collaborate with brands on Linkby that align with our values and develop products that our team approves of. Prices accurate and items in stock at time of publication.