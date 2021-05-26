12 dazzling sapphire engagement rings – and they're not all blue like Kate Middleton's

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

A bright blue sapphire engagement ring automatically acts as the 'something blue' at your wedding, but did you know that sapphires actually come in a range of other colours?

While many royal and celebrity brides, including the Duchess of Cambridge, own stunning traditional sapphires, those looking for a more unusual gem can also get their hands on yellow, pink and purple colours, too.

What does a sapphire engagement ring symbolise?

Sapphires traditionally symbolise truth, love, sincerity and faithfulness, so it's clear why they are a popular choice for an engagement ring. The colour blue is also said to stand for wealth and royalty, while others have said sapphires have healing properties.

Celebrities who own sapphire engagement rings

Kate Middleton wears Princess Diana's engagement ring

One of the first people that springs to mind when you think of a sapphire engagement ring is Kate Middleton. Back in 2010, Prince William presented Kate with Princess Diana's former engagement ring, which consists of a sapphire stone and surrounding diamond halo.

And she's in good company! Celebrities such as Elizabeth Hurley, Jenna Bush Hager, Charley Webb and Penelope Cruz have all sported huge blue sapphire rocks in the past.

Blue sapphire engagement rings

Inspired by Kate and Diana's stunning engagement ring? Shop a similar style with this diamond and sapphire cluster ring.

Diamond Sapphire Cluster Ring, £3,750, Beaverbrooks

Keep it classic with this simple yet timeless design, with two diamonds flanking the beautiful blue stone.

White gold sapphire engagement ring, £1499, Ernest Jones

Art deco fans will fall in love with this unusual vintage ring, which costs just £84 and can be personalised.

Art deco sapphire engagement ring, £83.70, Etsy

How pretty is this white gold ring? The blue colour is certain to catch the eye.

Sapphire engagement band, £269, Amazon

Make a statement with this dazzling oval-cut double halo ring, complete with small diamonds on the band.

Double halo sapphire ring, £550, Fraser Hart

Featuring a huge natural Madagascan sapphire, it comes as no surprise that this oval-cut design is one of QP Jewellers' best selling rings.

Valiant sapphire engagement ring, £522, QP Jewellers

After a more green-blue colour? No problem. The unique Marquise cut diamond Cluster ring with rose gold band is sure to make you say 'yes!'

Green-blue sapphire ring, £552.78, Etsy

Pink sapphire engagement rings

If the 18ct yellow gold wasn't stunning enough, the 26 baguette and round pink sapphires of this ring are sure to make a statement.

Pink sapphire baguette ring, £1,200, Annoushka

Taking centre stage of this 9ct white gold ring is a vibrant pink created sapphire with diamond set shoulders.

Pink sapphire ring, £650, Ernest Jones

Don't want anything too bold? We're in love with this oval peach sapphire, which adds just enough colour to make it unique.

Peach sapphire engagement ring, £1,808, Etsy

Yellow sapphire engagement rings

How striking is this yellow sapphire solitaire engagement ring? The simple gold band and sunshine yellow colour ensure all eyes are on the rock.

Solitaire sapphire ring, £594, Etsy

Beautiful and unusual, this vintage 1970s engagement ring features a yellow sapphire surrounded by a halo of 8 white stones set into a solid 9-carat gold band.

Vintage 1970s sapphire engagement ring, £170, Etsy

