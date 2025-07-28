Princess Kate and Cat Deeley both love these £25 earrings - and now I need them too

When it comes to fashion inspiration, few do it better than the effortlessly elegant Princess of Wales and the perennially stylish Cat Deeley. Whether it's a red carpet or a royal engagement, the two British icons know how to strike the balance between timeless and on-trend.

So I wasn't totally surprised to see they both happen to love the same gold hoop earrings - the Orelia London Chain Huggie Hoops . But the price did shock me. They're just £25, or $35 if you're in the US.

AT A GLANCE Cat Deeley and Princess Kate have both been pictured in the same high street earrings

The gold huggie hoops by Orelia

Featuring delicate chain detail, they're a staple piece for all seasons and any outfit

While Kate is known for mixing designer fashion with high-street staples, her choice of jewellery often leans toward delicate, understated pieces, and Orelia’s gold huggie hoops fit her aesthetic perfectly. She first debuted them in early 2021, with the brand confirming they were the high street style on Twitter.

She's since been seen wearing them during royal appearances everywhere from Plymouth to Windsor, adding a touch of gold to her polished outfits.

© Samir Hussein/WireImage Princess Kate has worn the earrings on multiple occasions over the last four years

Meanwhile, Cat, 48, shared a beach photo on Instagram last week wearing what looks like exactly the same pair. The post was a carousel of the TV presenter aged just 14 as well as the recent picture, captioned "Same girl... Same beach! 34 years later!"

© @catdeeley It looks like Cat has the same Orelia hoop earrings

Whether she's hosting This Morning or stepping out in London, Cat brings a laidback glamour to everything she wears, and these little gold hoops slot seamlessly into her signature look.

The appeal? It’s all in the details. The earrings are dainty and chic, featuring a chain-link texture that adds dimension without being too loud. They’re also incredibly wearable, hugging the earlobe for a secure fit and comfortable all-day wear, whether you’re racing between engagements like Kate or jumping between studios like Cat.

Made from gold-plated brass, they also feature an anti-tarnish coating. And they come in silver, too.

The Orelia huggies have become a runaway hit. They're the kind of piece you can wear solo for a minimal vibe or stack with others for a curated ear look. Best of all? They’re still available, for now.

If you love their look but prefer a solid gold pair, Missoma has a similar style made from 14ct. The Fine Rope Huggies are equally delicate and ideal for everyday. They're handmade and feature a rope texture. Retailing for £245/$343, they're on the pricer side, but worth it for more of an investment you'll keep in your collection for years.