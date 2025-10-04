Lady Amelia Windsor shows off glowing sun tan in slinky silk slip dress

We have only two works for Lady Amelia Windsor, and they are: royal fashionista. The 30-year-old royal seldom disappoints when it comes to her sense of style and this autumnal number was no exception. Hosting a glamorous evening at the ever-so-exclusive Nexus private members club in South Kensington, Amelia was a vision in a silk brown slip dress.

The flattering piece was adorned with cream lace detailing and was paired with black Flabelus pumps, the brand the lavish dinner was in honour of. Talking about the evening, Amelia said: "I've always admired the dedication to craftsmanship and the soul behind Spanish brands like Flabelus and Molecot. Tonight has been a beautiful way to share that passion in England."

This isn't the first time this autumn that Amelia has showed off her stellar seasonal wardrobe in recent days. On Thursday, the royal was an autumn vision in an ultra-stylish denim co-ord which was a beautiful medium wash. She paired the number with brown suede shoes and a matching bag. Captioning the post, she wrote: "Autumn incoming. Wanders around Hyde Park. Seasonal storefront @wiggykit. Last of the wild strawberries. Sheep greetings and Gyda cuddles."

Amelia's looks, which also featured a brown polkadot tank top and rich blue jeans, went down a treat with friends and fans. "Looking good in the neighbourhood!!" one follower replied. A second added: "You’re always cute." Meanwhile, a third penned: "Stunning!"

Autumn lookd good on Lady Amelia!

Amelia's sustainable approach to fashion

Amelia has a passion for sustainable fashion which is something she developed in university. She previously told HELLO!: "That literally is all I wore, it’s the excitement of it – and it became a bit of an obsession. I just love the fact that you never know what you’re going to find. Portobello market I love, it has such a great atmosphere and all the sellers have known each other for years. And now, obviously, you have online as well, with Depop and Vestiaire."

She also said recently: "Living more sustainably has been a gradual process of learning and discovering.The eco-friendly world is a space where people share knowledge and accept that you can’t be perfect, but the small changes you make can have a positive impact on you personally, as well as on the planet."