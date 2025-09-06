Lady Amelia Windsor's appearance at London Fashion Week in doubt following Duchess of Kent's death

Last month, it was announced that Lady Amelia Windsor would be walking for Turkish brand Barrus during London Fashion Week. However, the 30-year-old's appearance is now in doubt following the death of her grandmother, the Duchess of Kent on 4 September. Lady Amelia was due to walk the runway on 19 September, but it has now been announced that her late grandmother's funeral will be held just three days before on 16 September. Although she hasn't confirmed whether she intends to walk the runway, it would be understandable if she pulled out of her appearance owing to her grandmother's passing.

When her runway appearance was confirmed, Lady Amelia said: "I'm so excited to be part of the Barrus show, and to be stepping out in their stunning designs. As a lover of all things travel, bringing the culture of Istanbul to London rings true and I can't wait for people to see and experience the spirit of Barrus with its 7 Hills, 7 Heals collection."

Others involved in the runway include Lady Victoria Hervey and Real Housewives of London star Juliet Mayhew. In a statement at the time, Barrus said: "Having Amelia, Victoria, and Juliet with us adds a real-world expression of that and we celebrate these strong, stylish women with depth." The brand designs its outfits with fabrics from Britain, Turkey and India and, according to its website, is aimed at "ladies who are confident, sexy and independent".

Lady Amelia's grandmother's death was confirmed by Buckingham Palace on 5 September. A statement read: "It is with deep sorrow that Buckingham Palace announces the death of Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Kent. Her Royal Highness passed away peacefully last night at Kensington Palace, surrounded by her family.

"The King and Queen and all members of The Royal Family join The Duke of Kent, his children and grandchildren in mourning their loss and remembering fondly The Duchess's life-long devotion to all the organisations with which she was associated, her passion for music and her empathy for young people."

Funeral plans

On Saturday, it was confirmed that the Duchess of Kent's funeral would be held on Tuesday 16 September at Westminster Abbey. The late royal is currently lying at Kensington Palace, where she passed away. The day before her funeral, her coffin will be transferred to the Abbey and she will lie overnight in the Lady Chapel.

© Getty The late royal's funeral will be held on 16 September

Members of her family will be joined by King Charles and Queen Camilla for the service and flags will be flown at half-mast on royal residences for the day. Following the service, the late Duchess of Kent's body will be taken by a hearse to the royal burial ground in Frogmore, Windsor. Other royals interred there include Princess Alice, the mother of the Duke of Gloucester and Wallis Simpson, the wife of the late King Edward VIII.