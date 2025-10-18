Maxton Hall’s Harriet Herbig-Matten stuns in naked dress at season 2 premiere with co-star Damian Hardung

Maxton Hall's Harriet Herbig-Matten joined co-stars at the season two premiere of the smash hit Prime Video series on Friday – but it was Harriet whom all eyes were on, as she confidently rocked a sheer Nensi Dojaka dress. The actress looked stunning in the royal blue dress that featured an asymmetrical bust with a sheer skirt falling from the waist. Harriet added a matching blue thong. The 22-year-old worked with Berlin-based stylist Sophia Friedl for the look which was paired with Louboutin heels.

"Honestly I don’t know what to say," Harriet shared with fans after the event. "It was insane! Thank u for your love and support. For everyone who came yesterday. I am really excited for u to see season 2 of Maxton hall November 7th on @primevideode. A big hug and kisses. I am incredibly grateful." She went on to thank Sophia and her glam squad, Isabel Simoneth, who created a gorgeous glass skin effect with an icy blue smoky eye and nude lips, and Reza Rage, who let the dress do the talking by keeping her brunette locks simple and wavy.

In true celebrity style, Harriet also had an outfit change before she hit the stage to speak to the audience, rocking an Antonio Grimaldi couture look from his Spring/Summer 2025 collection. The dress featured a metallic silver mini dress that stopped at the top of the thighs and then continued with a sheer skirt.

Harriet and her co-star Damian Hardung became global stars when the first series of their teen drama Maxton Hall – The World Between Us became a sleeper hit after airing on Amazon Prime Video in May 2024. The series is based on Mona Kasten’s bestselling book Save Me, and is set at Maxton Hall private school where smart and quick-witted Ruby witnesses an explosive secret that threatens cocky heir James Beaufort. But before long, their passionate dislike for one another ignites an unexpected spark.

© Getty Images This third season is expected to conclude the story of Ruby and James. "One last time, back to school," added Damian, before the stars signed off the video with: "See you on set!"

© Getty Images According to the novel descriptions – spoiler warning! – season two will see James struggle to cope with his mother's death and ultimately kiss another girl at a party, leaving Ruby devastated.



© Getty Images Season one concluded with James and Ruby working out all of their issues while visiting Oxford University, with Ruby discovering that James had only broken up with her after his father threatened her family. However, their happiness was short-lived when James returns home to discover that his mother had passed away during their trip, leading him to fly into a rage at his father.