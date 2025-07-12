The Princess of Wales' Hermès bag is so rare - it could be an antique

The Princess of Wales wears a plethora of quiet luxury designer labels, from Chanel to Oscar De La Renta, but one brand that she hasn't been seen publicly wearing very much is Hermès.

However, the royal does have a fleet of impressive handbags, and nestled subtly in there is her 'Rio' envelope clutch bag from the brand, which is a very rare piece.

Back in 2023, Kate was widely considered the best-dressed at Royal Ascot, sporting a delightful flowing red dress by Alexander McQueen.

© WireImage Kate carried the Hermès 'Rio' bag in 2023

Like all items Hermès produces, it boasted clean lines and a classic style. So luxurious, timeless and an item that she could carry for many years to come.

© WireImage Kate's bag was from the 90s

The ‘Rio’ clutch actually dates back to the 1990s and is a discontinued piece.

It's quite the collector's find, and notoriously hard to get hold of. It's made in the label's signature 'Box Calf' leather, and has the logo-embellished gold snap button with matching hardware.

Hermès in the news

On Thursday, the fashion world was excited to hear that actress Jane Birkin’s original Hermès Birkin bag was sold for £7.4 million - the most valuable handbag to be sold at auction, ever.

© Getty Images Jane Birkin's iconic bag was sold at auction to a private collector

The original Birkin was named after the British actress and singer. It's quite the story how the Birkin was born. Jane just happened to be seated next to Jean-Louis Dumas, then artistic director of Hermès, on a flight in 1981.

© Michel Dufour Jane Birkin with her eponymous bag

She carried all her possessions in a wicker basket and complained to the designer that the handbags at that time tended to be too small to fit in all of her belongings. The pair then began sketching designs on the back of an air sickness bag. By 1985, Hermes had produced a prototype and presented it to Birkin, requesting her permission to name the new style in her honour. How cool?

© Edward Berthelot Hermes bags are so sought after

Hermès bags are notoriously sought after, particularly the Birkin. Prevolved pioneers, Luxe Cheshire, told HELLO:" The Hermès Birkin is the most desirable piece on the market as it is not only an investment with the value increasing by an average of 14.2% each year, but also a status symbol. These beautiful, handcrafted bags range in size, leather, colours, and hardware, with current trends determining price points on the resale market."