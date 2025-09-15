What is the 3-3-3 fashion rule? A fashion editor's guide to autumn dressing

Although fashion is meant to be a form of escapism, it can also be a bit of a mindfield. Why? Because there are just so many clothes out there, so many opportunities to wear them, and one doesn't tend to have enough space for everything. Which is why a capsule wardrobe is not only easier, but also much more economical, as it stops you from buying new items every single time you have an event to go to. But how do you put one together, particularly now that the season has changed and we are fully immersed in autumn dressing? Let me help you.

As a fashion editor with sixteen years of experience, I'm here to tell you about the 3-3-3 rule when it comes to fashion, and it's easy peasy. You select three tops, three bottoms, and three pairs of shoes, which will give you a multifunctional, stylish micro wardrobe when combined. Simple!

The three tops you need

A neutral T-shirt in either white, black, or flesh-coloured is ideal to team with pretty much anything, from jeans to a skirt, and is the ideal layering piece. Find one that fits you well, made from cotton, and you'll have it as a blank canvas for all of your outfits.

© Getty Images A T-shirt is a great layering piece

The professional white shirt will appear in every single style essentials list you will ever read because the crisp, clean lines of a well-cut shirt will not only make you look svelte, but the colour reflects the light, making you appear more streamlined.

The wite shirt is prolific, no matter what season

Plus, they can be made extra special with winning accessories like statement necklaces or a brooch.

One of THE most versatile items out there, a blazer can be worn with everything in your wardrobe.

© With Nothing Underneath You can team a blazer with any item in your wardrobe

Team with jeans, shorts, or even over a dress, with tailored trousers - heck, you could even pop one on with leggings for a sports luxe vibe. This season, it's all about chocolate brown when it comes to tailoring.

The three bottoms

Jeans that fit you well! We know there are plenty of styles to choose from, and this season it's all about the wide-leg flare, with a sleek waistband. Denims like this can be dressed up and down accordingly.

© Getty Images A great pair of jeans are a must

A pencil skirt is an elegant, figure-friendly trend that is a famously slim-fitting garment that elongates the shape and makes you look sleek and streamlined in a jiffy.

© Getty Apencil skirt offers timeless elegance

Caramel tones are great for the autumn, and this is a key piece in your wardrobe for the desk-to-date vibe. The secret lies in the shape, which adds curves to boyish frames but also makes the most of an hourglass silhouette, too.

© Getty Tailored trousers are so stylish , especially in autumn

Tailored trousers are the ultimate in smart attire. Finding a great-fitting pair will balance out your frame and give you an instantly well-put-together, professional stance. You can mix and match them with the humble T-shirt, a blazer, or even a chunky knit. The list is endless.

The three shoes

Ballet flats are ladylike, uber classic, and oh-so timeless. Easy to put on and take off, they look incredible with jeans, leggings, and dresses. Plus, they never date and are easy to pop into your bag if you're on the go in trainers and want to pep up your look when you arrive somewhere.

Is there anything chicer than a ballet flat?

Chunky boots are, of course, a seasonal buy, but finding a great pair in black leather will carry all of your outfits.

© Getty Images Chunky boots give any autumnal outfit a modern edge

Not only are they super comfortable and can be worn with your cosiest socks, and no one will ever know, but they also give dresses a cool gal look and smarten up jeans, too.

© Getty Trainers are comfortable and give a clean girl aesthetic

Neutral trainers can be paired with anything. Comfy as you like, they give an on-the-spot clean girl aesthetic, which is both modern and durable.