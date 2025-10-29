This supermodel-inspired co-ord is the 90s vibe you need in your winter wardrobe

No era of fashion has a unique magnetism quite like the Nineties. Season after season, year after year, we are drawn to the styles that took front and center in those pre-millennium years. Slip dresses, bomber jackets, corsets and capris are just a few of the trends born in the Nineties that still earn their place in our wardrobes today. And what do these all have in common? They lean into the decade’s fascination with dressing like an off-duty model.

Arguably one of the most enduring trends of the Nineties, off-duty model style was best exemplified by Kate Moss. It refers to effortlessly chic outfits; the casual-yet-polished way catwalk stars dress when they’re not on the runway or at a photoshoot. To dress like an off-duty model is to pair laid-back basics with high-fashion sensibility. Think: comfortable and minimal, but still elevated.

When it comes to nailing the trend in 2025, co-ords are the way to go. Nothing screams ‘put together’ without trying too hard quite like a matching set. Enter: No Emotions’ brand new Kate co-ord. Inspired by supermodel Miss Moss, the jacket and kilt combination is sharp tailoring with urban ease.

The set, which comes in a rich shade of khaki, is a sartorial nod to Nineties supermodel confidence. However, it is reimagined with a fluid silhouette, relaxed structure and subtle mother-of-pearl detailing. It captures the effortless sophistication and quiet power that defined the decade.

Since announcing the release of the Kate set as part of its Soft Tailoring Drop, No Emotions’ Instagram page has been flooded with reactions to the skirt and jacket combo. Shoppers are gushing they are “obsessed”, with one penning: “Love, love, love!”

Weaving No Emotions’ Kate set into your winter wardrobe

Designed with British culture at the forefront, No Emotions’ latest set is naturally perfect for cold weather dressing. The jacket has sharp, structured shoulders and a boxy design that make it interesting enough to wear over a top for particularly cold days, or on its own for when you need less layers. The oversized collar, eyelet tie detail and classic shape all lean into traditional autumn/winter silhouettes.

Meanwhile, the kilt redefines classic heritage with a modern attitude. It is both a nod to timeless British fashion and its namesake, Kate Moss’, signature style. Cut on an asymmetric line with a clean wrap front, metal eyelet detail and box pleats, all you need is a pair of tights and stiletto boots for a chic winter outfit.

A brief look at Kate Moss’ love affair with co-ords

Perhaps the most iconic Nineties co-ord was when a baby-faced Kate took to the Isaac Mizrahi catwalk back in 1994 sporting a grey skirt and jacket set. Although not a self-styled outfit and technically she was on duty, it kickstarted the public’s fascination with co-ords as the ultimate minimal meets elevated look. She also wore a series of cotton matching sets when walking in Prada’s SS93 and SS94 shows.

Among more occasions she has worn a co-ord when off-duty were a grey blazer and shorts set at the Dior Homme fashion show in summer last year, and a sparkly black trousers suit at the Tom Ford show during Paris Fashion Week this year.

© Image Press Kate Moss wore a jacket and skirt co-ord on the Isaac Mizrahi catwalk back in 1994

In her 2024 Zara party-capsule collection, her aesthetic of coordinated sets was translated into matching pieces selected and approved by the icon herself, for fans to shop on the high street.

Everything you need to know about No Emotions

A British-born brand that designs everything in London, No Emotions became a trusted label upon the release of its sell-out silk trousers in 2019. Founder and Creative Director, Jemima May was after a pair of bottoms that could 'do it all' – from office days to parties to weekend errands. She couldn’t find them, so she created them herself.

Fast forward to today, and every product by No Emotions is still designed in the capital and ethically crafted by certified manufacturers. The brand continues to uphold a small-batch, zero-waste philosophy. It has been worn by Olivia Dean and is a fan favourite amongst influencers.

