Victoria Beckham looks so youthful in £1,890 slinky bridal dress - after secret outfit change

Victoria Beckham has once again upped the fashion ante, debuting a second stunning outfit during husband David Beckham's 50th birthday celebrations.

© Instagram Victoria wore a beautiful bridal white dress

The fashion designer and mum-of-four naturally wore one of her own fabulous designs for the event – the Rouleaux Detail Sleeveless Gown in ivory, which retailed at £1,890 before it sold out.

Her choice of gown featured an asymmetrical shoulder detail, ruching around the waist with a small slit up the leg. The stunning bridal-style gown perfectly complemented her husband's white tuxedo.

© Instagram There were four days of celebrations for David's big day

The 51-year-old captioned the photo collection: "So wonderful to round off an amazing week celebrating @davidbeckham at 50 with incredible friends. Still laughing and dancing after all these years!! We love you all so much xxxx."

The Beckhams were in suitably star-studded company, which included A-list pals Eva Longoria and Jose Baston, Tom Cruise and Guy Ritchie.

Tom Cruise was one of many famous guests at the party

This event concluded four days of revelry for the former England captain's milestone birthday, which began with a party in the couple's sprawling Cotswolds home on Wednesday, a flying visit to France where David had a whistle-stop tour of his favourite vineyard, topped off with a dinner at three Michelin-star Core in Kensington, West London, attended by David's former football colleagues and celebrity friends.

Three out of four of the Beckham brood were also in attendance, with Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola conspicuously absent after reports of a family feud. It didn't seem to dim David's joy however, as he was pictured twirling around the dance floor with daughter Harper, 13.

Harper wore a signature strappy red dress and her hair loose, a similar look to her navy blue strappy dress which twinned with mum Victoria for the first part of David's birthday celebrations.

© Instagram Victoria and Harper had a twinning moment

Victoria also shared a snap of their youngest son, Cruz, 20, strumming on the guitar as he serenaded his dad.

David shared a touching birthday message via Instagram, paying special tribute to his family. "As I reflect on this birthday, I'm very grateful for many things in my life. The teams I've played for, my teammates, managers, the fans, MY COUNTRY and being England captain, the children I have met over different charities I work with, my team in my business and the friends I have around me.

"I feel truly blessed... But my biggest accomplishment is and will always be my family, my mum and dad who sacrificed so much for me to live my dream of becoming a footballer, my sisters who had to put up with following their brother around in the freezing cold watching me play football and my amazing nan and grandad..."

David added: "My wife and best friend of 28 years and my beautiful children Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper you are the reason I get out of bed each day thank you for making me smile and thank you for making me a better man... I love you all so much and thank you for making today so special for me... You are my world."