Victoria Beckham is a goddess in tiny blue swimsuit on Christmas Day

Victoria Beckham has been living her best life in the Bahamas, spending the festive season beachside with her children, husband David and Brooklyn’s wife Nicola Peltz-Beckham.

The 49-year-old fashion designer has been sharing the fun they’ve been having all over Instagram, posting cute photos and stories, from group family snaps to selfies drinking frozen cocktails.

On Christmas Day, David shared a few shots of his own, and in one the couple can be seen looking loved up as they pose with their arms around each other.

VB looks incredible, wearing denim cut-offs over a skimpy one-shoulder blue swimsuit exposing her impressive abs. Her hair is worn scraped back and she's glowing, finishing the look with barely-there makeup and delicate jewellery.

David captioned the post: 'Merry Christmas to my amazing family & feeling very thankful for everything they do for me, love you all @victoriabeckham @brooklynpeltzbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven @nicolaannepeltzbeckham'. While Victoria reshared it on her own social media, adding: 'Love you all so much'.

Several days earlier, the mum-of-four posted a happy video from the beach, where she runs down towards the sea and dances with her daughter-in-law, Nicola. Captioning a snapshot of the sweet moment, VB wrote on Instagram: 'Love you @nicolapeltzbeckham. We hadn't drunk much at all!!'

WATCH: Victoria Beckham dances with daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz

She also proved their close bond, showing off the matching personalised Stanley cups she has with both her and her nine-year-old daughter Harper.

It comes after the pair have had to quash rumours of a feud, since there were reports of arguments following Nicola and Brooklyn’s 2022 wedding.

Before jetting off on holiday, the Beckhams were celebrating the festive season in Miami and now appear to be back in their Cotswolds home in England. Despite being joined by the Peltz-Beckhams for all of the Christmas celebrations, Romeo has been noticeably missing, spending the holidays in the UK.