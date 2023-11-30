Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kate Middleton is a red carpet wonder in teal dress with dramatic sleeves

Subscribe

Subscribe

Princess Kate is a red carpet wonder in teal dress with dramatic sleeves

The Princess of Wales stole the spotlight in a dazzling gown at the Royal Variety Performance on Thursday

Kate Middleton smiling and wearing blue evening dress
Georgia Brown
Georgia BrownLifestyle Writer
Share this:

The Princess of Wales was a vision of beauty as she slipped into London's iconic Royal Albert Hall for the annual Royal Variety Performance on Thursday night. 

Princess Kate, 41, looked utterly mesmerising in a teal gown by Safiyaa.

Her statement dress perfectly complemented her elegant silhouette, complete with its bejewelled neckline and dramatic split sleeves. 

WATCH: Princess Kate wows at Royal Variety Performance

The wife of Prince William elevated her ritzy ensemble with matching heels, statement earrings and a sparkly clutch bag. 

The royal's enviably glossy hair was styled in a bouncy blowdry, highlighting her natural features which were illuminated by a glamorous makeup combination.

Kate Middleton wearing teal evening dress© Getty
Kate looked incredible for her glamorous evening out

The annual occasion, which raises money for the Royal Variety Charity, is a notoriously glamorous event that is always attended by senior royalty. 

This year, Kate and William were joined by Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel of Sweden, who were the British royals' guests of honour at the event. 

Close-up of Kate at Royal Variety Performance© Getty
Kate accessorised with statement jewellery
Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel arrive at Royal Variety Performance© Getty
Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel are on a working visit in the UK

The Prince and Princess of Wales' appearance this year marks the first time in two years that the couple have attended after making their royal debut in 2014. 

William and Kate smile in the royal box at Royal Variety Performance 2021© Getty
William and Kate last attended the Royal Variety Performance in 2021

As expected, Princess Kate has enchanted in some of her most spellbinding looks at the ritzy event. From her bejewelled blue gown to her daring lace dress, some of the royal's most memorable red carpet moments have occurred on the steps of the Royal Albert Hall. 

Kate Middleton wearing black lace McQueen dress at Royal Variety© Getty
The Princess rocked a lace Alexander McQueen gown in 2019

Casts of The Lion King, Frozen, Aladdin, Hercules and Beauty & The Beast marked Disney's centenary at the Royal Variety Performance this year.

Pop rock band McFly, singer Rick Astley, pop singer Zara Larsson and singer-songwriter Paloma Faith also took to the stage along with Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham, who will be accompanied by the English National Opera (ENO) chorus.

Wowing in an embellished Jenny Packham dress in 2017© Getty
All eyes were on the Princess as she donned an embellished Jenny Packham dress in 2017

Also on the bill were singer and actress Beverley Knight alongside the cast of Sister Act, the Argentinian dancing troupe Malevo and a special performance from Derren Brown’s West End creation Unbelievable.

Other Topics

More Royal Style

See more