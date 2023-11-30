Princess Kate is a red carpet wonder in teal dress with dramatic sleeves

The Princess of Wales was a vision of beauty as she slipped into London's iconic Royal Albert Hall for the annual Royal Variety Performance on Thursday night.

Princess Kate, 41, looked utterly mesmerising in a teal gown by Safiyaa.

Her statement dress perfectly complemented her elegant silhouette, complete with its bejewelled neckline and dramatic split sleeves.

WATCH: Princess Kate wows at Royal Variety Performance

The wife of Prince William elevated her ritzy ensemble with matching heels, statement earrings and a sparkly clutch bag.

The royal's enviably glossy hair was styled in a bouncy blowdry, highlighting her natural features which were illuminated by a glamorous makeup combination.

© Getty Kate looked incredible for her glamorous evening out

The annual occasion, which raises money for the Royal Variety Charity, is a notoriously glamorous event that is always attended by senior royalty.

This year, Kate and William were joined by Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel of Sweden, who were the British royals' guests of honour at the event.

© Getty Kate accessorised with statement jewellery

© Getty Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel are on a working visit in the UK

The Prince and Princess of Wales' appearance this year marks the first time in two years that the couple have attended after making their royal debut in 2014.

© Getty William and Kate last attended the Royal Variety Performance in 2021

As expected, Princess Kate has enchanted in some of her most spellbinding looks at the ritzy event. From her bejewelled blue gown to her daring lace dress, some of the royal's most memorable red carpet moments have occurred on the steps of the Royal Albert Hall.

© Getty The Princess rocked a lace Alexander McQueen gown in 2019

Casts of The Lion King, Frozen, Aladdin, Hercules and Beauty & The Beast marked Disney's centenary at the Royal Variety Performance this year.

Pop rock band McFly, singer Rick Astley, pop singer Zara Larsson and singer-songwriter Paloma Faith also took to the stage along with Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham, who will be accompanied by the English National Opera (ENO) chorus.

© Getty All eyes were on the Princess as she donned an embellished Jenny Packham dress in 2017

Also on the bill were singer and actress Beverley Knight alongside the cast of Sister Act, the Argentinian dancing troupe Malevo and a special performance from Derren Brown’s West End creation Unbelievable.