I'm a fashion editor and I've found the perfect anti-bloating Christmas skirt that's actually stylish

Christmas dressing is such a fun way to embrace seasonal fashion. If there is one time of year you can go all out and truly embrace all things Yule Tide, it's any time from the start of December, in my humble opinion. After all, it's when the Christmas party invites start rolling in! It's also worth noting that dressing for Christmas Day has many layers. Some people don't dress for the occasion, because the big day is often spent at home, and many love the idea of cosying up in PJs. Some love to go all out, and I have to say that I truly am the latter. I enjoy embracing all the reds and tartan prints, and maybe a smattering of sequins, too.

Alas, one small problem, though, is bloating. After all that food is consumed, it can be super hard to dress appropriately without feeling self-conscious. Elasticated styles are often preferable, but let's face it, they aren't always the trendiest! But don't worry - I have the perfect solution. In my role as fashion editor, I discover styles through my research, and I came across this Smock London skirt, known as the 'Sullivan'. The reason it caught my eye is not only does it feature a gloriously festive, heritage trim, but it also has an elasticated hemline that looks so comfortable, yet chic. Bingo!

Priced at £195, it's easy to see why it's sold out already. The website says of the design: "The skirt features a pleated and elasticated waistband emblazoned with our 'Himalaya' smocking design in gold and black nutcracker threads and top-to-bottom black velvet front button fastening, which is fixed through the waistband, then buttoned to the hem. The high waist gently hugs the hips for a super flattering smooth fit, framing the tiered skirt full of swish."

This fabulous dress has an elasticated waist - yet is so chic

While the 'Sullivan' skirt is sold out (pre-ordering is available) the magic is in its smocked high-waist and A-line cut, and the brand's 'Seacole' version has exactly the same shape, but a slightly different festive print.

The skirt has been praised for helping to disguise bloating

It seems I'm not the only one. Isla Heller, who is an artist, shared a snapshot of the skirt and said: "This skirt is the perfect festive season skirt for women with endometriosis and beyond (IVFers. Period bloaters, super snackers.) Sure, I want to look cute, but I also want to feel comfortable in my clothes at the beginning of the day as I do at the end. @smocklondon, I'm happy to write you a love letter on the wonders of women designing clothes for women, and fluctuating bodies. That's all," she penned.

It got me thinking about how bloating can be a serious issue for some, and how this type of skirt could actually be the answer to a lot of worries. I chatted to my good friend Joanne, who has suffered with endometriosis over the years. "After an endometriosis operation almost 8 years ago, I have now managed to reduce my symptoms with surgery and medication, but I know this isn't the case for everyone," she explains to HELLO!. "The bloat around the stomach, along with tight waistbands and buttons digging in, is not a winning combination for anyone suffering. To have clothes that factor this in for women, whilst also being fashionable, is amazing. To be thinking about women's actual needs is so important in today's world."

How to style a high-waisted skirt

I personally would style this skirt simply, as the beautiful tartan print is such a punchy statement and truly speaks for itself. I would team it with a classic rollneck top, or maybe even a sleek white shirt. Flat shoes with a bit of sparkle could work, and so would high-heeled shoes if you wanted to wear the skirt to a party, or a Christmas bash. The key here is not to wear anything clashing - the bold print of the skirt is the focus, so keeping the rest of the outfit fuss-free is an ideal way to wear it.